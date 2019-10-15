‘It’s destroyed … It’s not even livable.’

With a 5-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved placing a minimum bid amount of $500 for a Dwight, North Dakota, property up for auction in November.
Richland County owns 114 Cady St., Dwight, a tax delinquent property. Dwight Mayor Leo Griffin and Councilman Andrew Rowland spoke at the commissioners’ Tuesday, Oct. 15 meeting, saying the city would like to purchase the property.
A condemned house currently stands at 114 Cady St. There is little to no chance of its previous owner buying back the property, Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said.
“It’s destroyed,” Griffin added. “We’ve got a house that’s dilapidated and needs to be torn down. It’s not even livable.”
The commissioners placed the $500 minimum bid because they’re expecting whomever purchases 114 Cady St. will likely follow up by paying for the condemned house’s demolition. Richland County is unable to sell the property to the city of Dwight for $1 because there are no special assessments on it.
An auction of tax delinquent property including 114 Cady St., Dwight, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. It will be held in the auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse.
Following the meeting, Commissioner Nathan Berseth responded to the latest Fargo-Moorhead Diversion news.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the Diversion Authority announced Administrative Law Judge Ann O’Reilly, St. Paul, has narrowed the scope of challenges made by the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority.
“The Plan A Project is not the subject of this hearing and its denial does not dictate the fate of the Plan B Project,” O’Reilly said. “Put simply, this proceeding will not be used to litigate issues related to the Plan A Project, nor to compare or contrast the two projects.”
Since 2012, the joint powers authority has been in litigation against the diversion project. Its cost estimate as of August ranged from $2.8 billion to more than $3.1 billion.
Diversion Authority Board Chair Mary Scherling said those opposed to flood protection are wasting time and money by debating an idea that no longer exists.
“It’s time to put aside old grudges and tired arguments and provide for the safety of our citizens and regional economy they deserve,” Scherling said.
Berseth, a JPA member, criticized the Diversion Authority’s comments.
“They’re ignoring the facts. They can continue to say ‘move on,’ but there’s a lawsuit that’s pending and lack of funds. Now they’re looking at a low interest loan. Last I heard, loans don’t save money. You’ve still got to pay them back.”
The bottom line, Berseth said, is that the Diversion Authority could be doing everything for nothing.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.