It's just not Christmas without a baked goose

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View asks residents to share how they celebrate the holiday season.
Lonnie Morgan reminisced about Christmas when she was younger. She smiled happily as children dug into their treat bags to eat candy and other treats.
“B-12. B-12,” rang out just in front of the call, “bingo” from the back of the Fairmount Community Center during the Saturday, Dec. 7 Santa Day.
From Tintah, Minnesota, Morgan said Fairmount, North Dakota, used to have a day-long celebration on Santa Day, with children sledding across town and drinking hot chocolate. She didn’t miss Santa Day when she was a child. “It is my all-time favorite Christmas memory,” Morgan said.
That Saturday’s Santa Day has become the Morgan families annual Christmas tradition, allowing her children to revel in their memories of visiting Santa, enjoying treats, games and face painting. The difference between yesteryear and today is that Santa Day at Fairmount is celebrated indoors.
Christmas is all about tradition
Jennifer and Mike Dotzenrod of Great Bend, North Dakota, have a slightly different twist on Christmas traditions. Growing up, Jennifer Dotzenrod celebrated St. Nicholas Day, so decided to continue that tradition with her own children, she said.
St. Nicholas Day is celebrated Dec. 6, so the Dotzenrod family left their shoes outside their door that Friday, which St. Nicholas then filled with candy and other small gifts, she said.
Cheyenne Dotzenrod said it was “awesome” to continue this family tradition “because no one else celebrates it,” she said, let alone ever heard about St. Nicholas Day, which recognizes the third-century saint who became an inspiration for the modern-day Santa Claus. While St. Nicholas Day is not to be confused with Christmas, there are similarities. Traditions include leaving gifts in shoes (or stockings) or the exchange of small gifts. Another tradition suggests leaving treats for good boys and girls, while the naughty ones receive a twig or chunk of coal.
Area traditions
The CP Rails Holiday Train has made its trek across the northern U.S. and southern Canada for 20 years. In that time, Hankinson has been part of this whistle-stop tour to provide a boost of holiday cheer with entertainers like Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott, who warmed up the crowd of hundreds Saturday, Dec. 14 on a night that had temperatures well below zero.
The Holiday Train’s main mission is to draw awareness about hunger in both countries. Canned goods filled the front of the Hankinson Community Center Saturday as the city also had Santa Days and a vendor blender to fully immerse residents in the holiday revelry. Through the years, CP Rails has donated 4.5 million pounds of food across North America, along with an annual donation of $4,500 donation to the Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry.
It is a tradition for John Cooper of Lidgerwood and his family to sing along with popular entertainers during the Holiday Train. It was cold Saturday night, but that didn’t stop Cooper, who had his 10-month-old grandson Mason Smith tucked into his winter bibs and wrapped in a blanket. As they say, snug as a bug in a rug.
“It was either stay inside the car or tucked into Papa,” Cooper said, grinning, while Mason sucked on his pacifier, the only thing visible was his face.
Charlie and Veronica Sauer of Wahpeton are just starting their traditions, complete with infant son, Parker, who is 1, almost 2 years old. The Sauers aren’t quite at the point where they will take over the family Christmas as they still head to Grandma and Grandpa’s house, but Charlie Sauer said that has always been the plan.
Christmas is changing
The day of celebrating only one Christmas has changed in recent years as today’s new norm is to have numerous celebrations.
“For us, Christmas starts Dec. 23 and ends on the 28th,” said Mary Bommersbach, also of Hankinson.
The one staple that has to grace the Bommersbach table is a Christmas goose, a menu item that started with her grandparents when she was a child.
Without the goose, it just doesn’t seem like Christmas, she said.
Kristi Kelley of Hankinson will be celebrating four Christmases this year, while her children will have up to six, she said.
Her three sisters live nearby, so they get together for their own family fun, and still do gift exchanges — by themes. One year they could only exchange gifts purchased from a mall kiosk, while another year it was “as seen on TV,” gifts, she said.
Angie Evans of Hankinson also has numerous family celebrations, including her father driving down from Bismarck to help with the Christmas tree, and more merry-making with the extended Pankow family, and then there are the Evans’, siblings, in-laws … You get the picture.
Why did Christmas change with so many different celebrations?
“I don’t know, to make everyone happy,” Evans said.
Evans does enjoy the holiday, despite the stress and exhaustion.
“I look forward to getting together with my brothers and sisters, and (husband) Randy’s family. We hang out, play games and have fun. It’s not so much about the gifts, just getting together,” she said.
That made Bommersbach nod. It isn’t so much about the gifts for her either, as the holiday is about making new memories and gathering together with loved ones and friends, she said.
