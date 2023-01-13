It’s not too late to support Coins for Wishes

Wahpeton Elementary School classrooms traditionally have friendly competitions with one another, as the main goal is giving back to benefit Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Last year’s winners were April Anderson’s third grade class. Students included Aurora LaTraille, who once again set a record for individual Coins for Wishes donations.

 Daily News file photo

The seventh annual Coins for Wishes drive, participated in by Wahpeton Elementary School students to benefit Make-A-Wish North Dakota, is entering its home stretch.

Students in grades 1-5 have been seeking to make a difference and help other children’s dreams come true. Since Tuesday, Jan. 3, youth have been collecting for the internationally known charitable organization. Their deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 18.



Tags