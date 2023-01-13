It’s not too late to support Coins for Wishes

Wahpeton Elementary School classrooms traditionally have friendly competitions with one another, as the main goal is giving back to benefit Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Last year’s winners were April Anderson’s third grade class. Students included Aurora LaTraille, who once again set a record for individual Coins for Wishes donations.
The seventh annual Coins for Wishes drive, participated in by Wahpeton Elementary School students to benefit Make-A-Wish North Dakota, is entering its home stretch.
Students in grades 1-5 have been seeking to make a difference and help other children’s dreams come true. Since Tuesday, Jan. 3, youth have been collecting for the internationally known charitable organization. Their deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 18.
“All coins, bills and checks payable to Make-A-Wish will be accepted,” according to a flyer. “Thank you for your generosity and giving with the excitement of the new year ahead.”
Wahpeton Elementary School classrooms traditionally have friendly competitions with one another, as the main goal is giving back. Still, the classroom that collects the most money will receive a Friday, Jan. 20 party with special treats.
Last year’s winners were April Anderson’s third grade class. Students included Aurora LaTraille, who once again set a Wahpeton Elementary School record for individual Coins for Wishes donations.
“She contributed $225, the proceeds of a hot chocolate and Kool Aid stand recently set up outside her home,” Daily News previously reported. “Wahpeton Elementary School itself raised $1,738 for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Donations to the philanthropic organization include $357.41 collected by Anderson’s class, $267.65 from Shana Remily’s first grade students and $211.42 from JaKayla Smith’s second grade students.”
Wish Granter Kaycee Fuder is preparing for another exciting day of recognizing charitable youth.
“Coins for Wishes is important because it’s kids helping kids,” Fuder said. “I love when I hear kids are bringing their own money from home to try and win the class party!”
The 2022 party included Fuder and fellow Wish Granter Amy Cookman thanking the youth, serving ice cream sandwiches and telling more about Make-A-Wish North Dakota’s mission.
“Wishing kids can go somewhere special or meet somebody. They can be somebody. There’s all sorts of things they can do. But, we have to remember that these kids are very ill. That’s not fun. Making a wish, for them, is something exciting. There’s a reason they’re getting their wish,” Fuder said previously.
As of January 2022, the average granted wish cost $7,500. Students learned that fundraising makes a difference.
Adults are reminded of the same principle. “Designer Purse Bingo,” a Make-A-Wish North Dakota fundraiser, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Hankinson Community Center in Hankinson, North Dakota. Doors open at 11 a.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Bingo packets cost $35 each. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
To learn more, and to be alerted about other upcoming events and opportunities, contact Cookman and Fuder through social media.
“What (wish granting) takes is a whole community working together in different ways,” North Dakota Communications and Development Manager Tori Schrantz said previously.