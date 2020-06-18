WAHPETON — Tobacco and e-cigarette users in North Dakota are encouraged to set a quit date during “It’s Quitting Time,” June 15-21. It’s Quitting Time is a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Health, Tobacco Free North Dakota, and North Dakota local public health units to bring awareness to the dangers of tobacco and nicotine during a statewide quit week.
Tobacco and e-cigarette use are associated with several health risks including many types of cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory illness. E-cigarette use is linked to E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), a serious respiratory illness that could be severe and life-threatening. There is also growing evidence that smoking and e-cigarette use increase the risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
As of May 31, 2020, in North Dakota 13.8 percent of non-hospitalized COVID-19 cases have been cigarette smokers while 20.7 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases have been cigarette smokers.
It’s Quitting Time is an opportunity for tobacco and e-cigarette users to seek help quitting from a healthcare provider, pharmacist, NDQuits, or Richland County Health Department. These entities can help develop a quit plan and provide tools and resources to greatly improve a tobacco user’s odds at success. Richland County Health and NDQuits provide additional support in the form of personal coaching and nicotine replacement therapy medication. Free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges are provided to qualified enrollees.
“Quitting tobacco or e-cigarettes doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Resources are available at Richland County Health Department. We’re here to help you every step and can help you stay tobacco-free for good,” said Tessa Johnson, Assistant Tobacco Coordinator with Richland County Health Department. “We hope North Dakotans use It’s Quitting Time as an opportunity to get help quitting tobacco and e-cigarettes.”
Despite declining tobacco use rates in North Dakota, 19.1 percent of adults in the state still smoke. According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, smoking causes 1,000 deaths each year in the state, and contributes to about $326 million in annual healthcare. Tobacco is still a problem in North Dakota. Richland County Health Department, Tobacco Free North Dakota, and NDQuits are committed to reducing the toll tobacco has on our state.
To learn about resources available to quit tobacco, contact Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735 or www.nquits.health.nd.gov.
