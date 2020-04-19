Editor’s Note: The News Monitor is launching a new feature called “Let’s Get Cooking” in an attempt to break away from just news about coronavirus. Join us by looking through your old recipes to resurrect timeless treasures.
If your pantry looks anything like mine, you likely have an old cookbook or two that by today’s standards would be dated.
Those are perfect for a new News Monitor feature we are calling “Let’s Get Cooking.” Dig deep and pull out recipes for dinner. Have your kids help you in the kitchen. Take a picture of the process or finished product and email it to us at newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com. Come along on this culinary adventure.
Many people are self isolating and looking to spice up their days, do something different, so the News Monitor is starting a feature meant to spice up your kitchen. We will look at old recipes and cook them, then relay what worked — or didn’t.
This week’s recipes were pulled from the Richland L.C.W. Centennial Cookbook, 1879-1979, out of Walcott. We made cherry nut bars, green beans Far East and mock chow mein for dinner Tuesday night. I enlisted the help of my daughter Ally, who made the cherry nut bars, while I did the main meal.
It wasn’t Ally’s fault by any means because she followed the recipe, but the cherry nut bars were bland. Granted, we did not add walnuts as the recipe calls for because someone in the family — my husband Todd — does not like nuts added to desserts. At. All. So, no walnuts.
If we were to ever make the dessert again, we likely would add cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter, and either scale back the batter or add more cherry pie filling as the ratio between the batter and cherries was off — more batter than cherries. The taste is probably intensified by adding the powdered sugar frosting, which we forgot in our haste to get the full meal done at the same time.
I also went through some other old recipes you might find interesting. These three recipes are listed as they appeared in the Lutheran Cook Book published in the 1800s:
• Nasturtium Punch — Chop fine twenty-four nasturtium flowers; rub them with a little sugar to a paste; boil together a pound of sugar and a quart of water for five minutes; take from the fire, and add the juice of three lemons and the nasturtium flowers. Let these stand until perfectly cold; add four tablespoonfuls of claret or grape juice. Freeze the mixture and serve in punch glasses. Especially nice with mutton.
A nasturtium flower on the top of each glass will make a very pretty garnish.
• Chicken Pudding — Cut up the chickens and stew until tender, then take them from the gravy, and put on a dish, and season them with pepper, salt and butter. Make a batter of one quart of milk, three cups of flour, one-half cup of melted butter, two teaspoonfuls of Royal Baking Powder, a pinch of salt; grease a pudding pan and put a layer of the chicken at the bottom, then some of the batter over it. Do this until the dish is full. Have the top layer batter. Bake about three-quarters of an hour.
• Beef Juice — Take fresh, juicy beef, remove all fat and skin and cut in half inch blocks. Place pan on stove, when hot put in a little of the meat at a time, turning pan from side to side until it turns white (do not fry), remove from pan and put into beef press and squeeze all the juice from it. Serve with cracked ice and salt to taste.
By today’s standards, this recipe does not sound appetizing. At. All.
Cherry nut bars
1 cup butter or oleo
1 1/4 cup sugar
4 eggs
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. salt
3 cups flour
1/2 cup crushed walnuts
1 can cherry pie mix
Cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add remaining ingredients. Put 2/3 of this batter in a 10x15 inch pan. Spread pie mix over the batter. Sprinkle on nuts. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoon over the top of the cherry mix. Bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Drizzle powdered sugar frosting over the bars.
Green beans Far East
1 pounds fresh or two 9 ounce packages of frozen green beans
One 5 ounce can water chestnuts (drained and sliced)
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
2 T. butter
2 tsp. seasoned salt
1 tsp. vinegar
Dash pepper
1 cup sour cream
Cooks beans and drain. Add water chestnuts and heat well. Cook onion in butter until tender but not brown. Add sugar, seasoned salt, vinegar, pepper and sour cream to onion and butter. Heat through. Do not boil. Turn beans into serving dish. Top with the sour cream mixture.
Mock chow mein
1 cup rice
3 1/2 cups hot water
1 tsp. salt
1 pound hamburger
1 medium onion (diced)
2 cups celery (diced)
1 can mushroom soup
1 T. brown sugar
4 T. soy sauce
Combine rice, water and salt, and let stand while you brown the hamburger, onions and celery. Combine all the ingredients in a casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 1 1/2 hours. Serves 10.
