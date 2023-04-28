More than a million lives have been lost since the start of the opioid epidemic, according to Rx and Illicit Drug Summit organizers. They are past concern for the amount of overdoses and deaths from or involving synthetic opioids and the immediate and long-term impacts on communities worldwide. They are past concern because they are wanting results.
Thousands of people are introduced each year to the RX and Illicit Drug Summit’s Hope Ambassadors. The 2023 summit, held from April 10-13 in Atlanta, continued the practice of a wall with photos of people who have recovered or are recovering from substance abuse.
Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Public School District’s school resource officer, was among the Richland County, North Dakota, delegation at the recent summit. She noticed how the Hope Ambassadors’ photos include both the amount of time that ambassadors have been in recovery and the age that ambassadors began using prescription or illicit drugs.
“One of them, the age was 7,” Page said. “That just gutted me. A lot of them started young, from 14-16.”
More than a million lives have been lost since the start of the opioid epidemic, according to summit organizers. They are past concern for the amount of overdoses and deaths from or involving synthetic opioids and the immediate and long-term impacts on communities worldwide. They are past concern because they are wanting results.
“Rx Summit is the largest, most influential event addressing this crisis, where strategies are shared and put into action,” the summit’s website stated. “Our global community is comprised of multidisciplinary stakeholders ‘from federal to family.’ As we enter our 13th year, our mission has become increasingly important and we can't afford for more lives to be lost. It's time to turn the numbers around.”
The Richland County delegation included Page, Miranda Andel and Kayla Cook of the county health department and Officer Anthony Gallegos, Wahpeton Police Department.
“It was nice because we all followed different tracks,” Cook said. “Lisa is in law enforcement, but she’s also in the schools. I do a lot with youth prevention, while Miranda was on more of the treatment track, since her background is in nursing. It was nice that we could all go to different breakout sessions and then come back together.”
Since 2012, the Rx and Illicit Drugs Summit has grown into the largest national collaboration of professionals addressing the global epidemic. It began with Operation UNITED and U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, R-Ky., who continues to be a leader. Addressing addiction is bipartisan and two memorable speakers in 2023 were U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and her son Harry Cunnane. Harry Cunnane is both the vice president of business development for Caron Treatment Centers and an active member of the recovery community after abuse of many drugs.
“It was a very powerful story,” Cook said. “Having both mother and son there really had an impact.”
Law enforcement and medical officials continue attempting impacts in the fight against abuse of prescription, illicit and even otherwise legal drugs. In several cases, a fake, fentanyl-laced pill is presented as a prescription drug, resulting in the rise of fentanyl poisoning.
“They think they’re Xanax, Adderall, OxyContin, things like that, and they’re being laced with fentanyl,” Cook said. “It used to be that four out of 10 pills had enough fentanyl in them for a lethal dose. It’s now six out of 10 pills. Two milligrams on fentanyl, enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, is a lethal dose.”