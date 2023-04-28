‘It’s time to turn the numbers around’

More than a million lives have been lost since the start of the opioid epidemic, according to Rx and Illicit Drug Summit organizers. They are past concern for the amount of overdoses and deaths from or involving synthetic opioids and the immediate and long-term impacts on communities worldwide. They are past concern because they are wanting results.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Thousands of people are introduced each year to the RX and Illicit Drug Summit’s Hope Ambassadors. The 2023 summit, held from April 10-13 in Atlanta, continued the practice of a wall with photos of people who have recovered or are recovering from substance abuse.

Officer Lisa Page, Wahpeton Public School District’s school resource officer, was among the Richland County, North Dakota, delegation at the recent summit. She noticed how the Hope Ambassadors’ photos include both the amount of time that ambassadors have been in recovery and the age that ambassadors began using prescription or illicit drugs.



Tags