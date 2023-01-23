The 19th annual Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby, continuing a tradition began in 2005, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 on Heitkamp Pond.

Registration begins at 12 p.m. for the derby, taking place from 1-3 p.m. at 18205 75th St. SE, Wahpeton, just northeast of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative.



