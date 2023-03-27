Excitement hummed through the Richland 44 public schools as the PTO fun night approached. The over 40 year old tradition has been a highlight for Richland Colts for a long time. On Friday, March 24, the event returned and with it came plenty of people.

“It is a community carnival, a school carnival. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. It has been a tradition for over 40 years, it is really intergenerational,” event organizer Nicole Rostad Holdman said.



