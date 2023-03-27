Excitement hummed through the Richland 44 public schools as the PTO fun night approached. The over 40 year old tradition has been a highlight for Richland Colts for a long time. On Friday, March 24, the event returned and with it came plenty of people.
“It is a community carnival, a school carnival. It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. It has been a tradition for over 40 years, it is really intergenerational,” event organizer Nicole Rostad Holdman said.
As a fundraiser, the event is priced to help raise money, however the fun night is more than just a fundraiser to the community. This year, community members that were unable to attend due to pricing were given the opportunity to have the price of their ticket covered.
“We realized last year that some kids can’t be here because it is priced out for them. We made a campaign last year into this year, ‘every kid deserves a fun night’ so we made sure that every kid could come,” Rostad Holdman said, “PTO and Kiwanis of Wahpeton gave money and the administration finds families that need help and it is completely confidential, we don’t know who it is, but we give them money to help them pay for a meal and the games.”
The event was put on by the Richland 44 PTO and featured a variety of returning activities. A bounce house, a balloon twister and a petting zoo.
The petting zoo was brought in by Chahinkapa Zoo and featured a guinea pig, baby chicks, a hedgehog and a snake.
In order to put on the event students help out with setting things up. When they have freetime during the school day they can come down and offer to help.
“That is a very special part of it. We take up the gym space so they help us celebrate the day. All throughout the day we have kids running up ‘can I help, can I help?’ So this year we let them go nuts on the stage for the cake walk,” Rostad Holdman said.
The cake walk is one of the main attractions of the night. On the school stage a series of numbered circles were set up. Children could walk around them while music was playing. When the music stopped, a number was drawn and whoever was on that number would get a cake of their own.
The cakes were donated by guests and ranged from cupcakes and cookies to full cakes. Winners were able to walk around with their cakes eating it as they played other games.
A meal was also served with the fun night, giving families a chance to sit down and eat with others.