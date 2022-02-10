WAHPETON — The Wahpeton High School leadership team has been working hard and hoping Auction for a Cause will be a successful fundraiser to help the Hofman family with medical and other expenses during the difficult time following the loss of their son, Braxton.
The auction will be held live on Facebook from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. People have been amazingly generous and there are so many cool and unique items that will be up for bid, the 10-student leadership team announced Thursday, Feb. 10.
“Check out Wahpeton Public Schools’ Facebook page for more pics. More items will be added daily, all the way up to the start of the auction.
Kamron Luick, Fairmount, North Dakota, and the Fargo Jet Center donated a Discovery Flight. Valued at at least $200, the experience is for those who have ever thought about becoming a pilot.
“Our experienced flight instructors will walk you through the basics of flight in a newer-model Cessna 172S, and you’ll get to fly the airplane as much as you are comfortable,” the Jet Center stated. “The flight lasts roughly 45 minutes and it includes a tour of our facilities. In addition, we are happy to answer any questions you have about flight training, airplanes, or aviation in general.”
Melissa and Jason Quam and Joel and Kathy Rhody, Wyndmere, North Dakota, donated three baskets each filled with 30 pounds of hamburger. Each basket has a value of $150.
Other items include a basket from GIANT Snacks, gift card trees, beautiful quilts, framed prints, essential oils, Norwex cleaning products, baskets with homemade canned goods and more.
As of Thursday, there is also a coffee basket donated by the Frolek family, fresh baked goods including Janet Bartels’ pepperoni bread, Kristi Maher’s banana bread, fresh buns and jelly and so much more.
Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, donated a basket that includes a family membership. Dustin Hill donated one of his knives, and Officer Lisa Page and Morgan Meyer donated a basket from Pinewood Kennels. “We'll have Dot’s Pretzels, an Echo Dot, sunglasses, and so much more,” the leadership team announced. “Donations keep rolling in, so keep checking the Facebook page and remember: the auction goes live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 and closes at 7 p.m. that evening.”
Winners will pick up their items during the day of Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Wahpeton High School.
