It's not too late to be counted in the census

Census Day was April 1, a benchmark day for the 2020 Census – not a deadline. If you haven’t filled out and completed yours, don’t worry, there’s still time. The self-response phase of participating online, by phone or mail, has been extended from July 31 to Aug. 14. The U.S. Census Bureau highlights this day to draw attention on the importance of participating in the census.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bureau has adjusted its traditional operations by no longer holding public events to promote the census, hand-delivering forms to rural areas or sending employees out for door-to-door counting to those households who didn’t self-respond. The bureau is doing so to protect the health and safety of employees and the American public.
Filling out the census is vitally important and is so much more than just a headcount of Americans. An undercount of the population would not just be a misrepresentation of the American population, but also skew data that would cause far-reaching implications. The count determines how congressional seats are apportioned, how state and federal dollars are distributed, where businesses chose to ship products and where to build stores. To do this accurately, the count needs to be as accurate as possible.
In March, households began receiving official U.S. Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. No matter how or when you tell the government what your household looks like, the important thing is that you do tell them. However, completing the census as early as possible helps the government ensure that as many people are counted as possible.
Luckily, the census has become modernized, allowing Americans sheltering-in-place to easily complete this survey.
For those who plan to fill out the census online – it will be very simple to complete. The bureau sent out mail with a 12-digit census ID. That mail will instruct you to go to www.my2020census.gov, then click “start questionnaire,” you will be prompted to enter your 12-digit census ID and answer questions about your name, address and who lives in your household. There will be no questions asking about citizenship status. You can also complete the census via mail or phone by calling 844-330-2020.
As of Thursday, April 2, Minnesota is the leader in responding to the 2020 Census faster than any other state with a response rate of 49.9 percent. Wilkin County’s response rate is 46.8 percent. Minnesota’s Midwestern neighbor, North Dakota, has a response rate of 41.5 percent with Richland County at 45.8 percent. The national response rate is at 41.9 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.