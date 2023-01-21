If you have ever taken a look at the second page of the News Monitor, you may have noticed a big gray box called “News From The Past.” This little feature of the News Monitor has been a part of the paper for years and acts as a chance to look back on old stories and learn about the history of the area.

News From the Past is broken down into three sections. Each section is dedicated to a different paper from the area, The Richland County News Monitor, The Hankinson News and the Lidgerwood Monitor. Each of these sections has three stories from different times in the paper’s history.



