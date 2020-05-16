As the weather warms up and restrictions are loosening in light of the coronavirus pandemic, golfers in the Twin Towns Area are returning to the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, located both in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Even with the loosening of restrictions, social distancing is still being practiced at the golf course. The good news is that given restrictions in place because of the coronavirus, golf presents a relatively low risk. It’s a sport that doesn’t involve close contact with another person, there is little congregation on the course and there aren’t many shared-touch surfaces.
As many of us do, I started playing mini golf when I was very young. It was a great family and friend activity for the summer while growing up, but it wasn’t until this year that I picked up a set of used clubs and tried playing grown-up golf myself. I have yet to find myself prepared or brave enough to take on the full course thus far. However, going to the driving range has been a more than favorable activity of mine as of late.
Since I recently picked up this new hobby, I have found myself looking for better techniques, seeking to understand the game better and also appreciate the challenging sport itself. To get a more robust understanding, I sought out Twin Town Area golfers for advice and their opinions.
“Keep your head down,” Gene Thimjon said. “Just don’t try to hit too far or swing too hard. There are things like that you just learn the more you golf.”
“Practice, practice, practice,” Doug Hockart said.
Thimjon and Hockart met while golfing at the Bois de Sioux golf course many years ago. They now golf together three times a week since the golf course opened.
“We have probably golfed together maybe 17, 18-hole rounds so far,” Hockart said.
One of his favorite reasons for golfing is being able to meet so many people. Hockart moved to the area from Jamestown 10 years ago and has met many of his friends while golfing on the course.
“We are retired and I have golfed all of my life, Gene has too,” he said. “Being outside is so nice, particularly now with the pandemic.”
Dale Peppel, who has been golfing for nearly 30 years and now finds him golfing every day he can, also gave me advice and why he enjoys the sport.
“Even though you may not play like an expert, you can still enjoy being outside,” Peppel said. “When you are retired there are only certain things that you can do and you have a lot of time. Golfing allows you to get outside and enjoy the nice weather like today.”
The general advice I was given was to keep my head down, eyes on the ball and don’t get too upset on a bad shot. But most importantly, I was told to enjoy being outside, enjoy the person I’m golfing with or enjoy the time I can go by myself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.