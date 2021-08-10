Jacobson retiring from Wahpeton Public Schools

After 41 years in education and 33 years in administration, Rick Jacobson is retiring.
Jacobson, superintendent of Wahpeton Public Schools, said his retirement is effective June 30, 2022. It was approved with a 7-0 vote by the Wahpeton School Board when they met Monday, Aug. 9.
“It has become apparent to me that it is time for me to turn the reins over to someone else that can take the school district to the next level,” Jacobson wrote. “I have poured my heart and soul into the job and have had the opportunity to work with many amazing people that have been part of my journey.”
Wahpeton Public Schools is expected to formally begin the superintendent replacement process this fall. School Board President Damon DeVillers was among those thanking Jacobson for his service.
“We’ve been blessed, Rick, to have you here, and we’ll have you for another year. Thank you. You’ve been a huge asset to this district and we appreciate it very much. It’s been a pleasure.”
Jacobson said he has been honored to serve as Wahpeton’s superintendent for the past 12 years.
“It has been a great place to work and the school board has been nothing short of fantastic to work with,” he wrote. “You have always been supportive and my time here will always be remembered.”
Nearly a year ago, Jacobson discussed the four-building school district’s plans for the 2020-2021 education year. Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School, as well as the district as whole, faced what Jacobson called the “uncharted waters” of learning amid the next phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The best thing is to keep the kids in here any have us have face to face learning as long as we can,” Jacobson said in August 2020. “If we can get a month of (being) in person, great. If we can get a whole year, great.”
In May 2021, Jacobson put a succinct capper on the year.
“We made it,” he said.
Thanking the school board Monday for placing its trust in him, Jacobson also shared optimism for the future.
“I truly believe that we all have made a difference in moving this school district forward,” he wrote.
Board Directors Jake Kubela and Art Nelson were absent from Monday’s meeting. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Wahpeton High School. The school board is expected to formally begin the process of seeking and hiring a new superintendent this fall.
Wahpeton Public Schools is among the districts statewide scheduled to begin the 2021-2022 education year on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Daily News will continue to follow the education year, including any modifications.
