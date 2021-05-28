Jam Camp joins second Headwaters Music Festival

“The live music we’ve all missed for too long will soon be rocking Wahpeton and Breckenridge,” Bob Engstrom said.
Engstrom is one of the organizers of the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp. Created by the late Dave Engstrom, Bob’s brother, the festival and camp is coming the Twin Towns Area from Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1.
In addition to two days worth of free public entertainment, the 2021 Headwaters event will allow musicians ages 9 and older the chance to play alongside their peers and perform in groups on the main stage.
“If they can tune their instrument or play a song or two, we want them,” Engstrom said.
Jam Camp participants will be working with professionals to enhance their skills in both music and performance. One-on-one instruction will not be available. Musicians can expect two days of jam sessions beginning Friday, July 30 leading up to performances Sunday, Aug. 1.
“Whatever they bring, that’s what they’ll be playing,” Engstrom said.
Jam Camp has a fee of $70 if participants pre-register and $90 on Friday, July 30. Registration forms can be received by contacting Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries at 701-642-8448 or chrisd@wahpeton.com. Jam sessions will be held from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton.
“Sunday, we’ll meet at Welles Park in Breckenridge,” Engstrom said. “There’ll be a church service that will conclude with a potluck. We’re going to put the ensembles on stage at noon to play some songs and entertain the potluck audience.”
Ed Moore, On the Mend, is glad that area musicians will have an opportunity to share their skills and learn from each other while entertaining the public. He’s especially proud of the involvement and support from local music teachers.
“That was Dave’s main thing. He wanted to make sure the musicians had opportunities to play and that residents had free music to enjoy,” Moore said.
A majority of the acts from the First Annual Headwaters Music Festival are returning for the 2021 event. They include Whiskey Creek, October Road, Passion, Souled Out, The Soggy Bottom Science Boys, The Jim Wilson Band, On The Mend, Kroshus & Krew, JDCEE and Steve Worner.
“Outdoor venues in Breckenridge’s Welles Park and Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Park and Heritage Square are set for Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30,” Engstrom wrote. “There will be performances from noon to 11:30 p.m. and a Friday evening street dance on Fourth Street North and Dakota Avenue.”
Look to Daily News for an upcoming full schedule of Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival performances. Clips of festival performers, plus updates, are available on the festival’s Facebook page.
“This is our second annual festival and we want to keep this going,” Engstrom said.
“We don’t want to separate Dave from this festival,” Moore said. “This was his dream child, so I like to keep him prominent. I mention him all the time when I talk about the festival.”
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors who want to enjoy music before the Headwaters Festival are invited to Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. The weekly summer Music in the Park concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 with Kroshus & Krew.
Just over a week later, Chahinkapa Park will hold a Celebration of Life for Dave Engstrom. A free, public event, the celebration begins at 5 p.m., will include music and food and lasts “until they throw us out.”
Dave Engstrom, who died in December 2020, will be honored with a new bench by the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. Loved ones and friends of the “M.D., C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Picker) and H.H.M. (a private joke)” know he’d be proud of the bench’s message.
“The heart’s music plays the songs of life,” Bob Engstrom said.
