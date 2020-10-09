A man and woman from Jamestown, North Dakota are facing multiple methamphetamine and marijuana-related charges in Richland County, North Dakota.
Nickolas Dudley Hurley and Rochelle Ann Decoteau, both 37, made their initial appearances telephonically Monday, Oct. 5 in Richland County District Court. Each faces five charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class B felony.
Through an investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Hurley and Decoteau are accused of allegedly willfully possessing methamphetamine, a Schedule 11 controlled substance, with the intent to deliver.
A state trooper conducted a traffic stop Sept. 20, 2020 on Interstate 29, court document state. The trooper allegedly could smell marijuana odor coming from the vehicle. Hurley also allegedly admitted he smoked marijuana about six hours prior and was carrying marijuana in the car.
“During the search of the vehicle, the trooper found the following: a clear plastic bag with a crystalline powder and rock that appeared to be methamphetamine; a measuring spoon with a crystalline powder residue in the bowl; and three syringes,” documents continue. “The cooper estimated the volume of methamphetamine to be approximately 0.5 ounces.”
Based on the quantity of methamphetamine and bulk packaging, documents continue, the trooper believed that the methamphetamine was intended to be split into much smaller quantities and further distributed.
Hurley also faces three drug paraphernalia possession charges, ranging from class C felony to class A misdemeanor to infraction level and one infraction level charge of marijuana possession. Decoteau also faces two Class A misdemeanor charges for drug paraphernalia possession and two infraction level charges for marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia possession.
Hurley has three prior convictions for possession of non-marijuana paraphernalia, documents state. Decoteau has one prior conviction for possession of non-marijuana paraphernalia.
Court records do not presently include attorneys for either Hurley or Decoteau. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
During the initial appearance, Judge Cruff entered not guilty pleas for Decoteau’s non-felony charges and Hurley’s marijuana-related charges. He also ordered they be released on personal recognizance bonds, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program and undergo drug testing.
Preliminary hearings and/or arraignments for Hurley and Decoteau are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2.
Maximum penalties vary in North Dakota:
• a class B felony — 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both
• a class C felony — five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both
• a class A misdemeanor — 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both
• an infraction — a $1,000 fine
The Richland County Jail did not have booking photos for Hurley and Decoteau, a jail official confirmed. Hurley and Decoteau are not currently confined in the jail.
