Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, April 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Lori Randall and Jeri Yaggie as co-hostesses. Sixteen members were present at the meeting, which was conducted by President Linda Johnson.

Prior to the meeting, Jana Berndt spoke to the group about the Richland Wilkin Power of 100 Fund, a new form of social philanthropy providing grants to charitable organizations in the communities. Members come together for an event where three charities share their story. Each quarter, each member donates $100 to the RWCF where one half of the amount collected is shared with the winning organization and the other half invested into the Endowment Fund of the RWCF. All members in attendance vote and a winner is chosen. Each event has the potential to generate $10,000 a year!



