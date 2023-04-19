Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, April 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Lori Randall and Jeri Yaggie as co-hostesses. Sixteen members were present at the meeting, which was conducted by President Linda Johnson.
Prior to the meeting, Jana Berndt spoke to the group about the Richland Wilkin Power of 100 Fund, a new form of social philanthropy providing grants to charitable organizations in the communities. Members come together for an event where three charities share their story. Each quarter, each member donates $100 to the RWCF where one half of the amount collected is shared with the winning organization and the other half invested into the Endowment Fund of the RWCF. All members in attendance vote and a winner is chosen. Each event has the potential to generate $10,000 a year!
The meeting began with devotions by a chaplain, followed by reports from the recording secretary, treasurer, and corresponding secretary, who read letters from the P.E.O. Rising Hope Fund and State Treasurer Elizabeth Rohling. Reports from the auditing, courtesy, library, and membership committees were given.
President Johnson announced that the chapter’s 2023 Golden Girl, a 50-year member, is Lola Patnoude. Lola will be among those recognized at the state convention May 19-21 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Johnson also thanked those who had delivered meals recently.
Members of the program committee then distributed pages for the 2023-2024 yearbook and presented a summary of upcoming activities. “Making a Difference” is the program theme for the year. An evening social will be held Tuesday, May 2 at Mary Ann Conrad’s home.
The next regular meeting is set for Tuesday, May 16. The hostess is Rene Hasbargen. Project reports will be given by Kathy Simison-Schreiber, Mary Boldingh and Kris Meindl.
P.E.O. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women pursue educational goals and make a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.