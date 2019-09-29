Jana Sipe Berndt set to release her book ‘Finding Norm’

Jana Berndt had a ‘normal’ life until one day, her life changed when her husband unexpectedly collapsed and shortly after passed away. Berndt was able to heal through writing and invites others to read her self-published book and discover how to cope with significant loss.
Berndt’s husband, Randy, collapsed when he was 52 years old. This loss turned Berndt’s life upside-down. Her life changed from “us and we” to “me and myself.” She asked herself, “How do you start over? How do you find a life that involves just you and not your spouse, too.”
Berndt began blogging as a way to cope with loss and it became a therapeutic remedy. After several years of writing and supporters who were touched by her story, she said to herself, “Wow. Maybe I have a story to tell.” She turned her blog-writing into writing for a book in the hope that her story, her loss, and her healing could help others cope with loss and adjust to a new normal.
This adjustment to a new normal is partly how she chose the title for her book, “Finding Norm.” A search for a new norm. The other part is Berndt and her late husband used to watch the TV sitcom “Cheers” as part of their nightly routine.
Normal became a concept out of reach which led her to the question, “What is normal?” Berndt sees life as always changing and that finding normal is about accepting life as forever-changing. For Berndt, finding normal is to, “be prepared for what is today, may not be what is tomorrow and to have the strength and resilience to move forward. “
Berndt explores in her book, “rediscovering joy through a season of loss.” For her, this meant choosing the mindset and attitude to move forward and not be stuck looking in the rear-view mirror. Berndt finds the analogy of a glass being half-full or half-empty as a way to look at rediscovering joy. However, this analogy to her is meager and to her, the glass refillable.
“Finding a new norm says to me, ‘You know what that glass is refillable.’ It doesn’t matter if its half-full or half-empty. The fact is I gotta find something else to put in it and I can refill it,” Berndt said. “Rediscovering joy really is a mindset and an attitude of saying ‘I’m going to look for the blessings in my life.’ Look for how to refill the glass.”
“Yes it’s my story, but the way I tell it and the way I show it, maybe will resonate will people in their own lives of loss. You don’t really have to have known Randy to be able to appreciate the story,” Berndt said. While her book is categorized as a memoir, it is also a book to help others through loss. Loss can be the loss of a loved one, a relationship, a job, a change in health. Loss can be in anything.
“It’s really a book about rediscovering joy, it’s about picking up the pieces, moving forward,” said Berndt.
Berndt is the president of Bremer Bank and has been fond of writing since she was young. During high school, she worked at the school’s newspaper and was on the yearbook committee. While attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, she was the editor of the yearbook her senior year.
The book launches on Monday, Sept. 30. The book can be best purchased through her website and an e-book can be found on Amazon. Berndt will be hosting local events for a meet and greet for the community to talk with her, buy the book and have her autograph your copy. She will be at Indigo in Wahpeton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Lovin’ Nutrition from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct 14, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Dakota Coffee.
