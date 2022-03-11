Jason Goltz enters Wahpeton mayor race

A third candidate for Wahpeton’s city council elections in June is official as of Friday, March 11.
Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, is running for mayor. Goltz will face incumbent Mayor Steve Dale for a four-year term in office. In addition to the mayoral race, Wahpeton has Chad Perdue running in a currently uncontested race for 1st Ward council member.
Wahpeton’s election is scheduled for June 14, 2022, the day of the North Dakota primary.
“I’ve had a lifetime of service of some kind,” Goltz said. “That’s what led me to run for city government in general. I’ve also had a lifetime of leadership experience. I thought about it and decided to run for mayor. I didn’t make the decision lightly. I spent a lot of time thinking about it.”
Goltz was first elected for a four-year term to the Wahpeton City Council in 2020. Since then, he has served on the council’s finance committee and worked with fellow council members. Running for mayor, Goltz reiterated, is the logical next step in his life of service and serving as a leader.
“I’m a little worried that we only have three candidates (to date). We shouldn’t have uncontested elections. When I ran for my position in the council, it was uncontested. To be honest with you, you ask yourself, ‘Well, did they really want me?’ I wouldn’t be running for mayor if I didn’t feel that I didn’t do a solid job in my duties as a council member, effectively representing the people who voted for me, even if they didn’t have options,” Goltz said.
The 1st Ward and mayoral races are two of several on Wahpeton’s city election ballot, Daily News previously reported. Voters will also elect candidates for 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn), council members at large, two total (currently held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland) and Wahpeton Park Board commissioners at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson). All candidates would be running for a four-year term in office. Incumbent 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson, a member of the council’s public works committee, is not running for re-election.
“Every single seat should be contested. I hope that’s the case. People need to have choices. I think that’s evident in any position in a healthy democracy, whether it’s for city council or at any other level of our government. Hopefully more people are just waiting to see or thinking it over (about running),” Goltz said.
For this election, Goltz opted to file as a candidate without submitting a petition signed by residents. Wahpeton allows candidates to file with or without a completed petition.
“When I ran for the 2nd Ward, I went out, canvassed my neighborhood and knocked on doors. It was hard work. I thought about the time and work that I put into that, and I don’t want to diminish the process, but I just went with the other option because it is an option,” Goltz said.
Prospective candidates have until 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 to file for running in Wahpeton’s June 14, 2022 elections. Information on how to complete the necessary paperwork is available at wahpeton.com/cityelection.
Housing is among Goltz’s top priorities and he will keep it at the forefront if elected mayor.
“It doesn’t take long to sell a house in Wahpeton, which is a sign that housing is an issue,” Goltz said. “We need to continue to move forward in providing that. There are a lot of people who want to live in Wahpeton, but they need to be able to find housing to do that.”
Goltz also recognizes that North Dakota State College of Science will soon have a new college president.
“It’s going to be very important for the city to work with the college. Having those classrooms filled with students is going to be important for both of us,” Goltz said.
Looking further ahead, Goltz said he is concerned about the economy. The recipient of a master of business administration (MBA) degree, he said the public has watched the slow progression of an approaching fiscal problem including an imminent recession.
“It will come home to here. We’ve been seeing gas prices rise slowly over a period of time. It’s been accelerating because of current events, but the mechanism for that has already been set in motion,” Goltz said.
A community like Wahpeton, with its manufacturing goods and services, has to pay attention to the larger picture, Goltz said.
“It’s something that I’m not going to unilaterally find the solution for, but if we’re aware of the problem and watching the problem, at least it won’t come and surprisingly impact us. I am concerned about the inflation rate, the fuel costs and the overall economy,” Goltz said.
Goltz said that while his title may change, his working relationship with Wahpeton City Council members and city staff would not. A father of two, he works for the North Dakota State Seed Department as its regulatory manager. He also served in the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard, retiring from the latter as a Platoon Sergeant 1st Class.
“There’s a desire for the city to grow,” Goltz said. “We have people working here who want to live here. There’s a lot of potential for growth. We’ve been moving in the right direction and I think that direction needs to continue. It’s going to come down to housing. We need those houses, whether it’s single-family, twin homes or whatever that looks like. As our population increases, we can do more.”
Goltz said he had not contacted Dale about his also running for mayor prior to completing his candidacy registration. He said he would contact Dale as a courtesy on Friday, March 11.
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
Look to Daily News for new local, state and national election news.
