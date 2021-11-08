Mary Cotton Marshall, the recently deceased musician and bandleader, was honored Saturday, Nov. 6 with a 1 p.m. jazz concert at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
The event’s allowed for moving performances and heartfelt memories. Russell Peterson played the concert’s first song, Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood.” Peterson, a professor at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, was one of seven musicians taking part in the concert. All had played with Marshall through the decades.
“What these amazing musicians didn’t tell you is there’s a movie about them,” the Rev. Dale Lagodinski said. “‘The Magnificent Seven.’ But there’s a sequel, ‘The Magnificent Eight.’ I think I heard another pianist every now and then. Mary.”
Marshall, 73, died Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton. Saturday’s concert followed an 11 a.m. memorial mass at St. John’s. The concert included fundraising.
“The family requests, in remembrance of Mary, (donations) to the ‘Mary Cotton Marshall Fine Arts Scholarship’ or the ‘ND Community Foundation’ with the name of her scholarship in the memo line,” Marshall’s obituary stated.
Donations may be sent to NDCF, PO Box 387, Bismarck, ND, 58502-0387.
Introducing the concert, Wahpeton High School teacher Tammy Goerger said it was an example of music being a universal language. Although not a jazz musician, Goerger also frequently played with and for Marshall, including prior to her death.
“When I look out into the audience, I see some of the students she played for, I see some of her friends, I see parishioners, I see community members. We are all here for one thing and that is to honor Mary’s memory,” Goerger said.
Marshall was a true believer in art all around, Goerger said. The concert performers shared a stage with a painted portrait she gifted to Peterson.
Between their songs, the musicians remembered Marshall, along with moments like a performance that lasted longer than anyone expected, how America evolved from the 1960s onward and how Marshall grew in her talent.
“I think she lacked a little bit of self confidence about her jazz playing. She was a very good player right away,” said Dr. David Ferreira, a professor emeritus at Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM).
In addition to Peterson and Ferreira, the musicians included drummer Tim Zoerner, bassist Doug Neal, tenor saxophonist John DiFiore, who taught many years at MSUM, trumpeter Dr. Tom Strait, also MSUM; and tenor saxophonist Dr. Matthew Patnode, North Dakota State University.
“I loved playing with her personally, because I never quite knew what musical direction we’d go in,” Patnode said. “She had a great understanding of harmony, perfect pitch and wonderful ears. It was always fun, even if I didn’t know how we’d arrive. It didn’t matter, the path we chose, because we wound up at the right destination.”
Ferreira recalled a special concert he and Marshall gave.
“We had two grand pianos facing each other. We played together, we played back and forth. It was a treat. We kind of dreamed of doing it again and it never came to pass,” Ferreira said.
The concert concluded with Ferreira’s piano rendition of Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady.” For many present, it seemed an appropriate way to remember Mary Cotton Marshall.
