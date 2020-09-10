Jensen Sisters coming to Wahpeton

The Jensen Sisters, promising an evening of “new wave retro country,” are coming to Wahpeton this month.
Composed of sisters Kansas and Kendra Jensen, the duo will perform Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Wahpeton Event Center. The performance, including a social hour and dinner, is presented by the Red Door Art Gallery.
“We are excited to offer this country music performance to the community,” Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said. “It is going to be a great time.”
Tickets are still available through Thursday, Sept. 17 for the Jensen Sisters’ concert. The cost is $45 for gallery members and $55 for non-members. Tickets include the dinner and musical performance, with meal choices including chicken, pork or vegetarian options.
“Reserve your spot today by calling 701-591-1010, going online at www.reddoorartgallerywahpeton.com or stopping in the Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton,” Karlgaard said.
The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the 7:30 p.m. concert. In addition to the dinner and concert, there will be a wine pull, gift baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
“Sisters Kendra and Kansas have an upcoming album, ‘Yellow Frames,’ coming out on Friday, Oct. 2,” Karlgaard said.
The Jensen Sisters are described as a modern duo rooted in the old-school twang of the country singers, outlaws and roots rockers who came before them.
“(They have) a timeless sound built for honky-tongs, highways and all places in between,” according to promotional material. “It’s taken the harmony-singing siblings from their small hometown of Goodridge, Minnesota — population: 132 — to stages across the Midwest.”
Kendra and Kansas Jensen’s songs include originals that navigate the ins and outs of new love, old habits and the uneasy tug of war between the lure of the open road and the comforts of home.
“They’ve built their audience song by song, show by show and story by story,” the promotion continued.
“Yellow Frames” is the sisters’ debut album. They recently received the “New Artist of the Year” honor at the 2020 Midwest Country Music Association Awards.
Masks are recommended for the Jensen Sisters’ concert, but as of press time, were not required. This may change by Thursday, Sept. 24. Tables at the Wahpeton Event Center will be arranged to allow for social distancing.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of cultural events in the Twin Towns Area this fall.
