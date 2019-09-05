This year’s Red Door Art Gallery annual fundraiser is the Jessie Veeder Musical Performance. Veeder, a country and folk musician from western North Dakota, will play the Wahpeton Event Center on Thursday, Sept. 26.
“Jessie Veeder first kind of came on our radar when she won a Governor’s award back in March,” Red Door Art Gallery Director Noah Dobmeier said. “Since she is a Fargo Forum columnist, she definitely does have some name recognition around here as well.”
Veeder has four albums of original music, which she performs at her shows. She lives on her family’s ranch and the goal of her work is to tell the story of her home state.
“I write a column every week for statewide newspapers and really focus on ranch living, rural living, what that means and what it means to be a parent,” Veeder said. “This world especially a rural parent raising a fifth generation of our ranch kids.”
Small-town art is close to Veeder’s heart. She runs an arts organization in her hometown as well.
“I love these sorts of events, especially when we are doing in on behalf of an arts organization in a small community. That really interests me,” Veeder said. “Anything I can do to support those causes, in small communities especially, I love to be a part of that.”
The admission fee is $50 for Red Door Art Gallery members and $60 for non-members. Tickets need to be purchased in advance and the final day is Thursday, Sept. 19. People wanting to attend can purchase them at the Red Door Art Gallery or online at RedDoorGalleryWahpeton.com.
There are three meal options. The first is Chicken piccata with wild rice pilaf and asparagus, the second is herb-crusted roast pork loin with garlic-whipped potatoes and glazed carrots and the vegetarian option is wild mushroom penne Alfredo and asparagus. Gluten-free or vegan options are available upon request.
