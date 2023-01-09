James Allen DeVries was a man about town when it meant something.
Jim might not have been known for fashion, but he was certainly known for style. DeVries, whose funeral was held Monday, Jan. 9 in Wahpeton, is remembered for being active and recognizable in his hometown.
“He really did believe in the community and wanted to see it thrive,” said Chris DeVries, Jim’s son and Wahpeton’s community development director. “He wanted a good community for his kids and grandkids.”
Born June 10, 1943, in Wahpeton, Jim DeVries had a youth like many of his peers. He loved Elvis, whose “In My Father’s House” played during the funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Jim was a Wahpeton High School graduate who went on to serve four years in the U.S. Air Force before earning an associate’s degree in business from what is now North Dakota State College of Science.
In 1967, Jim began working for the Richland County Farmer-Globe. He stayed with the paper when the current Daily News began operations in 1971, continuing to work until his 2005 retirement. In some sense, Jim never really left 600 Dakota Avenue in downtown Wahpeton. His visits to the Daily News office, enjoyed by staff members, continued until just before Christmas 2022.
Barbara Grant, widow of longtime Daily News publisher Newell Grant, worked with Jim for 27 years. While Jim’s career took him from ad sales to assistant publishing, Barbara’s took her from the family editor position to being managing editor.
“I was very good friends with Jim and his wife Claudia through the years,” Barbara Grant said. “He was such an outstanding person and employee. If you looked up ‘loyalty’ in the dictionary, there would be Jim DeVries, because that’s who he was.”
Married since Sept. 13, 1969, Jim and Claudia DeVries raised two children, Chris and Heather. Their full family included five grandchildren and many loved ones.
Angie Conzemius, one of Jim’s nieces, joked that looks was where the similarities between Jim and his twin brother Gene stopped. It actually extended to both men having “the biggest heart imaginable.”
“Jim had such a quiet sense of humor and a big heart,” Conzemius said. “He was so generous and kind. I can’t imagine a better man for an uncle.”
Conzemius’ memories of Jim DeVries include his service to the Wahpeton Vet’s Club and as an American Legion Adjutant. She loved his passion and interest in the community. Uncle and niece would share memories of people they knew and Jim would talk about many family trees.
“He had an interest in the old westerns and the Elvis movies. We shared that. He was a good guy and I miss him terribly,” Conzemius said.
Jim and Claudia DeVries were also Wahpeton Jaycees members. His service to the club included time as its president. Grant remembers covering Jaycees events and seeing Jim’s stature in the community he loved so much.
“He was such a big part of Daily News, when everything was done and printed in one location,” Chris DeVries said. “His working there included putting in the time, hours and effort to keep it vibrant. It was really the only place he worked in his life. The Daily News was synonymous with Dad for so long. He was a newsman, he was a Packers fan, he was a family man.”
Jim wore a Green Bay Packers tie during his funeral. Memories and pride were shared during the event.
“He would do anything asked of him. He was a professional and very well-liked in the community,” Grant said.
Grant cherishes her friendship with Jim and Claudia DeVries, which allowed her to see their children and grandchildren grow up.
“There are no better people than the DeVries,” Grant said.
A favorite memory of Chris DeVries’ is actually a series of memories. They are of Jim DeVries’ visits in Wahpeton.
“He would go around town and everybody knew him by name,” Chris said. “It’s something that I really strive for now. I kind of feel good now, when I go around and I know people and they know me. It reminds me a lot of when I’d go with him to the different stores and places. That’s kind of his legacy, that and working with the vets and different groups. That’s who he was.”
People came to Jim DeVries’ funeral to pay their respect. They knew him for his activity and his passion. They knew him as someone they could banter about football with. They knew him for spreading the word of causes from the Jaycees to the Empty Table, remembering prisoners of war and missing in action individuals.
“I think he left his mark and I’ve very happy to hear people talk about him,” Chris DeVries said.