The 2020 Breckenridge Fire Department Auxiliary Scholarship recipients are Mercedes Jirak and James Finkral.
Wednesday night, May 27, at the BFD Auxiliary meeting six anonymous essays were read and voted on. Essays by Jirak and Finkral were chosen as the winners.
This scholarship is open to all Breckenridge High School Seniors. They were asked write a two- to three-page essay explaining what volunteerism means to them. Jirak and Finkral will each receive a $250 scholarship.
