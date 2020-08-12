A joint trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8, 2021, for the defendants in a misapplication of entrusted property case in Wahpeton.
Karen Sue Mullin, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Kari Lee Loeb, Moorhead, Minnesota, are each facing one class C felony charge. Loeb, Mullin’s daughter, has been charged as an accomplice.
Loeb’s trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 24 in Wahpeton. With the joint trial order, her separate trial has been cancelled.
Both women are accused of allegedly misapplying more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds from a June 2018 benefit at the Wahpeton Eagles Club. It was held for Jacob Petermann, Wahpeton. Petermann, a Wahpeton High School basketball player diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, subsequently underwent chemotherapy and a partial amputation.
Mullin, represented by Jonathan Green, entered a not guilty plea in January 2020. Loeb, represented by Don Krassin, entered a not guilty plea in November 2019. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the State of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presides.
