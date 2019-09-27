Jordan Christensen returns to his hometown as educator and coach

Jordan Christensen returned to Breckenridge as an elementary teacher and to fulfill his desire to coach the teams he once played for in high school.
Christensen attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota where he majored in elementary education and blocking the defense as an offensive lineman.
“I always wanted to work here, coach football and basketball here. It’s always been what I wanted to do,” Christensen said. He had incipiently been studying math education with the intent to be a high school math teacher. “I loved math while growing up.”
Becoming a math teacher changed once he began taking his core classes. “They put me in an elementary ed. classroom for my first elementary class, it was an intro to education class and I loved it and I switched,” Christensen said.
Christensen co-teaches sixth-grade students in the school’s Studio 6 classroom with Michelle Monson. Studio 6 designs their classrooms around the methodology of project based learning (PBL).
Studio 6 instructs students to learn through real-life activities, experiences, and collaborative group work. Christensen was first exposed to PBL classrooms during his time as a student teacher in Studio 5 at Breckenridge Elementary last year.
“I like it (PBL). It helps the kids I think with their reading and social studies to connect to the ELA (English, Language, Arts) to social and science,” Christensen said, “I could do Studio 6 until I retire.”
Christensen’s favorite part of teaching is, “just being around the kids is the best part. It’s fun to be around them every day. Each day they are ready to learn something new and they are excited to be here.” His favorite subject to teach the sixth-graders is math.
In addition to teaching, Christensen is also the high school football and basketball coach at Breckenridge. He calls the offensive plays as a varsity assistant football coach.
