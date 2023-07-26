Joshua Diekman started in Breck eateries

One of the Twin Towns Area’s own is enjoying the sweet and savory taste of success.
Joshua Diekman, 41, is among the American Academy of Chefs’ 2023 inductees. The Academy, also known as the AAC, is the honor society for the American Culinary Federation, Inc. (ACF). Diekman, who is now based in Louisville, Kentucky, received his honor on July 18, 2023, in New Orleans. Ceremony guests included his wife Jessica, and a proud pair of parents from Wahpeton, Kathy Diekman and Tom Schmaltz.
“I’ve been a member with the ACF for the last 10 years,” Joshua Diekman said. “They set the industry standards for chefs in the U.S. and being a member is great for networking, learning and educating others. It’s a great organization. There’s lot of competition, and I owe a lot of my career to my friends in ACF and the education I’ve received.”
Diekman wears many hats in the culinary world. He is, among other things, a certified executive chef, a certified culinary administrator, a member of AAC and a member of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, a nearly 75-year-old international association of gastronomy established in Paris. The Twin Towns Area can think of Joshua Diekman in many ways, as a certified master chef through the nearly 95-year-old World Association of Chef’s Societies or the director of culinary innovation and executive chef for restaurants including the international Texas Roadhouse chain. There is also his responsibilities on the advisory board of a culinary school near Tampa Bay, Florida.
If that was not enough, Joshua Diekman can be remembered as an alumni of the Breckenridge School District and Wahpeton High School who began working at restaurants like the former Ouzo’s and then Santa Lucia in Breckenridge, Minnesota. There were also places like a former diner where Amanda Frederick’s branch of State Farm Insurance now stands, or the former Pizza Hut in Breckenridge.
“I do feel that growing up in Wahpeton has helped me,” Diekman said. “I owe a lot of credit to the owners at Ouzo’s, who took me under their wing. I was able to learn from some great restaurant owners, getting a lot of early education. I had more of a hands-on experience than some of my peers. Everyone came together and worked when I worked in Breckenridge. That was everything.”
ACF, the largest professional chefs’ organization in North Dakota, is also nearly 95 years old. Since its 1929 founding in New York City, the federation has kept its principal goals.
“We are an organization based on promoting the professional image of American chefs worldwide through education of culinarians at all levels,” ACF stated. “We are made up of more than 14,000 members belonging to more than 170 chapters in four regions actors the U.S.”
This year, AAC recognized Emeril Lagasse as among the members of its Culinary Hall of Fame. Lagasse was recognized for his status as an industry trendsetter. Equally important has been the more than 20 years of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which “(supports) children’s educational programs that inspire and mentor young people through the culinary arts, nutrition, healthy eating and important life skills.”
Diekman, who joked about enjoying “a good excuse to get fancy for a dinner,” was serious when he talked about being able to bring his wife and parents to a meaningful event in his thriving professional career.
“I’ll never forget when I learned about AAC,” Diekman said. “It was my first year at the ACF conference. I was a brand new member, sitting there, when I see all of these people getting off an elevator. They’re wearing tuxedos and they’re off to what I found out was the academy dinner. I asked who they were and was told, ‘They belong to the honor society.’ Looking at them coming out, as members of an honor society, I told myself, ‘That’s what I want. Someday, before I retire, I want to be in that honor society.’ It took me 10 years.”
Diekman’s career has taken him from places including Breckenridge, to Yellowstone National Park, to Dallas and now to Louisville. Right now, barbecue is the name of the game.
“I own eight grills and smokers. My wife is extremely supportive of that. As a research and development chef, I’m focusing now on proteins. It could be new ways to prepare prime rib, or considering steak cuts,” Diekman said.
Kathy Diekman, of course, remains extremely thrilled for her son.
“It was an honor to be there,” she said about the New Orleans experience. “We don’t always get to see our family’s achievements, especially when they live so far away. I knew that Josh was receiving quite an honor, but to be there and be a part of it greatly reinforced that,” Kathy Diekman said.
Seeing New Orleans as led by a chef is an extra-special experience.
“We were trying everything on every menu,” Kathy Diekman said. “We were hosted at Commander’s Palace, which is an impressive place. We also equally loved the authentic places where the locals go. We were going to get the authentic cuisine of New Orleans.”
Joshua Diekman was asked about what he would say to any new American Culinary Federation members who might have seen him coming off the elevator that night in New Orleans. Would they see him dressed to the nines, with the stature of a new honor society member, and be inspired? What kind of advice would he give them?
“Find a strong circle of people around you,” Diekman said. “Find a good care of people — a good mentor, or many members. With your circle of friends, if they’re helping you push to be stronger as a person, then you’re going to be happy. Find your advocates. I found a great community of people with ACF.”