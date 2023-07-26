Joshua Diekman started in Breck eateries

Joshua Diekman, far left, is among the American Academy of Chefs’ 2023 inductees. He earned his honor at a New Orleans ceremony he shared with wife Jessica and his parents, Kathy Diekman and Tom Schmaltz.

 Photos Courtesy Kathy Diekman

One of the Twin Towns Area’s own is enjoying the sweet and savory taste of success.

Joshua Diekman, 41, is among the American Academy of Chefs’ 2023 inductees. The Academy, also known as the AAC, is the honor society for the American Culinary Federation, Inc. (ACF). Diekman, who is now based in Louisville, Kentucky, received his honor on July 18, 2023, in New Orleans. Ceremony guests included his wife Jessica, and a proud pair of parents from Wahpeton, Kathy Diekman and Tom Schmaltz.

Kathy Diekman and her son, Joshua.
From Ouzo's to Yellowstone National Park to the Texas Roadhouse chain ... Joshua Diekman has worn many hats at many culinary locations.
The moment of triumph, made possible after 10 years of persistence.


