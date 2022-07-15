Jost running for Minn. District 9a state rep.

Nancy Jost is running in the Democrat-Farmers-Labor party for state representative in Minnesota’s District 9A. Currently, Wilkin County is in District 12A, but after redistricting the county will fall under new jurisdiction.
“I’ve always wanted to run for office and then the opportunity came to me,” Jost said. “I think we need more women’s voices in government.”
Jost has lived in western Minnesota for almost her whole life and grew up on a farm, according to her campaign website. Her background has made her a lifelong rural advocate where she wants to ensure decisions made at the state level directly impact the people in the district.
“I want to be a voice for early childhood and help improve the economic security of women,” Jost said. “ I hope to help solve child care shortages in Minnesota and the country.”
For the past 20 years Jost has been the director of early childhood at West Central Initiative. WCI is a community foundation and regional planning organization serving nine counties, including Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The key issues that Jost hopes to address if elected:
Early Childhood
• Fully fund our early childhood system to ensure all families have access to high quality, affordable and accessible early childhood care and education.
• Support the early childhood workforce — addressing short-term and long-term strategies to make sure our early childhood educators are recognized and paid a fair wage.
• Make sure our youngest Minnesotans have what they need to thrive and reach their full potential.
Environment
• Take care of our beautiful lakes, rivers, prairies, forests and rich farmlands in Minnesota.
• Ensure our air is clean by reducing air pollution and the damages it causes.
• Reduce the threat of climate change to the earliest years of child development.
Seniors
• Ensure seniors live full, healthy and productive lives.
• Respect and listen to the wisdom of our elders by asking what they need and want.
• Care for our youngest and oldest citizens, our most vulnerable citizens.
Equity
• Ensure our rural communities are welcoming to all.
• Commitment to listening and representing the needs of all of our community members.
