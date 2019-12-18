Featuring the voices of 140 Wahpeton High School students, “Joy, Peace, Love” was performed twice Monday, Dec. 16.
St. John’s Catholic Church hosted the event, performed at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday. Each concert included a free-will offering and students from multiple choirs and ensembles in grades 9-12.
The story of Christmas was told through narration and familiar carols. Audience participation was encouraged for songs including “Joy to the World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night.”
“It’s Christmas,” a piece by vocal music director Dean Aamodt, was also part of the concert’s setlist. Prior to the second performance, Aamodt thanked many individuals.
“Our parents, our school administration — for their support of the arts,” Aamodt said. “We have 140 kids in music. ‘Okay, let’s start another group.’”
Aamodt was equally complimentary of instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger and middle school music teacher Jessica Stoppleworth for their accompaniment and assistance with “Joy, Peace, Love.”
“The people here at St. John’s have been so gracious and have provided so great an experience,” Aamodt continued.
Audience members, including a unique but large demographic, were singled out.
“Our Wahpeton community here tonight includes many people who are not related to any of these young people, who come because they enjoy what we perform,” Aamodt said.
The students themselves received praise.
“They save me many days,” Aamodt said. “And they might not know that.”
