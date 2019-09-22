Judge denies state's request in Petermann case

A defense attorney has not been disqualified from a felony case in Wahpeton. The state’s attorney’s office motioned for disqualification on grounds of jury confusion and prejudice against the prosecution.
Karen Sue Mullin, 72, is charged with one count of misapplication of entrusted property, a class C felony. The Breckenridge, Minnesota, woman is represented by attorney Jonathan Green, who has an office in Wahpeton.
Green is president of the Aerie board of the Wahpeton Eagles Club. Mullin’s case concerns a June 2018 benefit held at the club’s former building in Wahpeton.
“The petition said I have too many facts about the case and am too closely tied to the case,” Green told Daily News Friday, Sept. 20. “To be honest, I think the reason is that I’ve tried more cases in the last five years and won more jury trials than any other attorney in town during that time.”
Judge Bradley Cruff presides over the Mullin case. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. A hearing regarding Green’s possible disqualification occurred Thursday, Sept. 19 in Richland County District Court.
“The judge denied the state’s motion. In denying the motion, the judge decided Mr. Green is not disqualified,” Moen said.
Mullin was manager of the Wahpeton Eagles Club when the club organized a benefit for Jacob Petermann, according to her criminal complaint. The benefit took place on June 30, 2018 at the Wahpeton Eagles Club.
“Kari Heiser, kitchen manager at the Eagles Club, organized the benefit and she told Jacob’s mother, Connie Petermann, that the proceeds from the benefit would be collected by the Eagles Club and distributed to the Petermann family,” the complaint states.
The money collected from the benefit was stored in Mullin’s office at the Eagles Club, the court documents continue. Mullin and Heiser were stated as having counted the money from the benefit.
“On or about Sept. 19, 2019, the issue of missing funds from the Petermann benefit was discussed at an Eagles Club meeting,” the state’s attorney’s office wrote. “Ms. Heiser is a co-defendant in (Mullin’s) case and Ms. Heiser is also the defendant’s daughter.”
On Sept. 25, 2018, Richland County Dispatch was notified of a possible theft of money from the Petermann benefit. The reported theft was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
“Through this investigation (they) discovered that more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 were misapplied by (Mullin) and Kari Heiser,” the complaint states.
The Eagles Club has an Aerie board and a board of trustees, Green said. On June 30, 2018, he was a member of neither board.
Following the benefit, Green was appointed vice president of the Aerie board. He now serves as Aerie board president.
“After serving as vice president, I was moved into the president spot,” Green said. “In June, we have our elections and move the offices around. Next year, I would be in the past president’s role and one of the five members of the board of trustees.”
The board of trustees is in charge of operations for the Eagles Club.
Citing North Dakota Rules of Professional Conduct, the state’s attorney’s office stated Green should not act as an advocate at a trial in which he’s likely to be a necessary witness. Green Law Firm stated Green is not a necessary witness.
“There are many witnesses who can attest to the facts in this case,” the firm wrote. “The undersigned’s (Jonathan Green’s) testimony is largely hearsay and has been well documented with law enforcement. The basic information and facts that the undersigned disclosed to law enforcement are also largely uncontested.”
Green, the state’s attorney’s office wrote, acknowledged to law enforcement that he could be a witness because of his position on the Wahpeton Eagles Club board. He also acknowledged that it would likely be a conflict for him to both serve on the Eagles Club board and represent a defendant who was accused in a theft of cash from an event overseen by the Eagles.
“Mr. Green inserted himself into the case by conducting an investigation into the missing funds on behalf of the Eagles Club, contacting law enforcement regarding the missing funds, providing the officers with the defendant’s admissions, participating in decisions about whether and how much the Eagles Club should pay the Petermann family and by delivering a check to the Petermann family on behalf of the Eagles. For all of the above reasons, Mr. Green is a necessary witness for the state,” the state’s attorney’s office wrote.
Mullin made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court in July 2019.
Heiser, 51, has also been charged with misapplication of entrusted property. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance Monday, Sept. 23. Court documents do not list an attorney for Heiser.
“Like anyone else, she can hire her own attorney,” Moen said. “When she appears in court, she can also request the court appoint her an attorney.”
It is common for people making initial appearances in court to do so without an attorney. Green said he cannot represent Heiser because he is representing Mullin, her co-defendant. There are circumstances where he could represent both defendants, but this is not a case where that’s applicable.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Jacob Petermann, Wahpeton, was diagnosed with cancer in January 2018. A broken femur led to the diagnosis of a cancerous tumor in his leg. He subsequently underwent chemotherapy and a partial amputation.
Connie Petermann has spoken about the situation since it became public knowledge.
“Why would anyone do this?” she asked in September 2018. “I have no answers. I only know I have been with with my son every minute to help him fight on his journey and I will continue fighting until things are right.”
