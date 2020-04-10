A July trial has been set for the defendant in a case involving attempted gross sexual imposition and terrorizing.
Gabral David Robinson, 39, faces one class B felony charge for attempted gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-force. He faces a class C felony charge for terrorizing an adult victim. The Breckenridge, Minnesota man, represented by Samuel Johnson, entered not guilty pleas in January 2020.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presided over a Monday, April 6 felony dispositional conference for Robinson. The conference included Judge Cruff setting a July 14, 2020 opening date for the trial. It is expected to last two days total. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution.
In December 2019, Robinson was ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety program, not violate any laws and have no contact with the victim.
Robinson allegedly attempted to engage in sexual contact with another person by compelling the victim to submit by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury or kidnapping to be inflicted on the victim, Daily News previously reported.
The Wahpeton Police Department investigated a September 2019 incident at a 14 1/2 Avenue North residence. According to court documents, Robinson allegedly grabbed a victim’s breasts, attempted to put his hands up her shorts and shirt and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals.
From there, Robinson allegedly became rough with the victim, attempting to touch her genitals. The victim, who attempted to push him out of the house, called her parents.
The victim’s mother, Daily News previously reported, said she could hear Robinson. He allegedly said he would have sex with the victim if he wanted, would throw her through a wall and have sex with her anyway, wasn’t leaving the residence and would snap the victim’s neck if she didn’t love him.
“Robinson’s behavior caused the victim to fear for her life, she told officers,” according to court documents.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine or both. If Robinson is convicted of gross sexual imposition, Daily News previously reported, he would also be required to register as a sex offender.
Robinson is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
