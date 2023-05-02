Passing unanimously approved motions and determining the agendas for future subcommittee meetings was the primary activity when the Wahpeton City Council met Monday, May 1.
The council meeting took place the day after the 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly’s regular session concluded. State senators and representatives have five days that can be used in the interim leading up to the 69th session’s commencement in January 2025.
Unlike the North Dakota Legislature, city councils are in session year round. Here’s a look at some of what was discussed Monday evening.
From the finance director and auditor
The council’s Monday, June 5 meeting will include a public hearing on the proposed 2024-2028 Wahpeton Capital Improvements Plan. Mayor Brett Lambrecht granted Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe’s request that the plan be referred to council subcommittees so that it could be discussed and reviewed in time for the June hearing.
“A five-year capital improvement plan is a key tool in the development of the annual city budget and cashflow forecasting,” Huwe said.
Lambrecht also approved Huwe’s requests that the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee discuss Wahpeton’s process for development agreements and updates to the descriptions of 24 city positions. The revised descriptions, Huwe said, are precise, succinct and easy to understand.
What were some of the approved motions?
The Wahpeton Fire Department can form a committee dedicated to exploring options for replacing a 25-year-old pumper truck. Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb, speaking on behalf of the Public Works and Public Safety Committee, introduced the motion.
The approximate cost to replace the pumper truck is $700,000 and there is a 2-3 year lead time, according to council committee minutes. The fire department hopes to order the new truck by the end of 2023, with delivery in 2025-2026.
Up to $33,000 in revenue from Wahpeton’s 1% restaurant tax will be allocated for the purchase of early warning signs, a radar trailer and 16 water-filled jersey barriers. These items were brought to the public works committee’s attention by Police Chief Matthew Anderson.
“Chief Anderson is asking for consideration of new barriers and signage to make events safer as people have been driving around current barriers,” Fobb said. “These barriers will shut down the driving lane and create a safer environment.”
Earlier in the meeting, Anderson received approval for road closures on Saturday, June 3, for the annual Blue Goose Days Parade, Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, for the Fifth Annual Borderline Chalkfest, and Saturday, Aug. 19, for the Seventh Annual Operation Zero Bike Show and Festival. All three events will be held in downtown Wahpeton, on portions of high-traffic roads like Dakota Avenue, Fourth Street North and Second Avenue North.
“There will be a lot of people on the street,” Lambrecht said.
Anderson also successfully requested a Public Works and Public Safety Committee discussion on purchasing body cameras for police officers. The department has been working with two vendors and officers have been wearing the cameras for about a month, council members learned.
“We’re to the point where we have a recommendation to make to the council,” Anderson said.
In other news
Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, and Councilman at large Kelly McNary were both absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next Public Works and Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, May 8. It will be followed by the 5 p.m. Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee meeting.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 15.