Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law on Friday, Feb. 3, that would make Juneteenth, June 19, a state-recognized holiday. This means that government offices and facilities will be closed an extra day each June to recognize the holiday.

“Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions of Black Americans, and recommit to building a more just and equitable society for everyone.” Walz said. “Creating Juneteenth as a state holiday is a long overdue celebration of independence.”



