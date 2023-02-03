Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law on Friday, Feb. 3, that would make Juneteenth, June 19, a state-recognized holiday. This means that government offices and facilities will be closed an extra day each June to recognize the holiday.
“Juneteenth is an important opportunity for communities across the state and nation to celebrate freedom, recognize the history and contributions of Black Americans, and recommit to building a more just and equitable society for everyone.” Walz said. “Creating Juneteenth as a state holiday is a long overdue celebration of independence.”
Senate file 13 commemorates the official end of slavery in the U.S. by recognizing the historical pronouncement of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1965. According to the governor’s office, this announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered in April 1965.
“Juneteenth is a powerful celebration that encourages us to reflect on our shared history and celebrate the innumerable contributions of Black Americans in our state,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said. “This holiday reminds us that freedom is not fully realized until all of us are truly free. It’s an opportunity to teach the truth of our shared history and recommit to doing everything in our power to deconstruct generations of systemic racism so that every Black Minnesotan can be afforded the freedom and justice that is long overdue. I have tremendous gratitude to all those who made the Juneteenth holiday a reality in our state.”
The governor also ceremonially signed the CROWN Act into law alongside the bill’s authors, legislative leaders and activists.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.