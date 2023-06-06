Juneteenth now observed holiday in Breckenridge

The Breckenridge City Council Meeting was called to order Monday, June 5, 2023. Approval of the agenda was made, and the council moved to approve the consent agenda.
The consent agenda included meeting minutes from previous meetings and quotes for maintenance.
Locating utilities for the new St. Mary’s School has proved difficult due to an alley to the west that will be paved. Public Services Director Neil Crocker requested to move electrical utilities underground.
CenturyLink will cover costs for hookups and wiring services. Scott’s Electric is doing other boring work for the city, so they will assist in this project. The same low bid will be used for the utilities job at St. Mary’s, too.
The agenda detailed other bills and claims, including quotes for Nature’s Plus ASTM Compliant Safety Surfacing and border timber with stakes for playground maintenance at the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center. The quote for the timber was estimated at $3,205 and $2,933 for the safety surfacing. Funds for the project will be paid out of the Capital Outlay fund.
Bills and claims were approved unanimously.
A resolution establishing Juneteenth, June 19, as an official city holiday was passed 5-1. Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen made the lone no vote.
“I’m not against it, but when you’re self-employed, it doesn’t sit right,” Council Member Chris Vedder said.
A bill has already been passed at the federal level. It recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday celebrating freedom from slavery.
The bill went into effect Thursday, June 1, 2023, and will not interfere with Breckenridge's existing holiday calendar and council meeting schedules for the current calendar year.
The city will recognize Juneteenth beginning June 19, 2023, with the closure of city offices. The Breckenridge Personnel Policy Handbook will also be amended with the addition of Juneteenth to the list of observed holidays.
A contract for road work was put to motion by Council Member Beth Meyer and seconded by Council Member Evie Fox. The contract was between the city of Breckenridge and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for fiscal years 2024-25, totaling $21,579.06. The resolution passed unanimously.
Wermerskirchen put to motion the first reading of Ordinance No. 524, which would amend Chapter 180, Vehicles & Traffic, allowing UTVs on three streets they were previously prohibited on.
The first reading was approved by all members of the council.
Mayor Russ Wilson proclaimed October 15 as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Meyer asked during an open comment period for future discussion about potholes.
“We’re working on them, they’re on every street of every road,” Crocker responded. According to Crocker, garbage trucks caused the potholes in alleyways and cul-de-sacs.
The meeting adjourned at 5:11 p.m. The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, in the Breckenridge City Hall.