Collaboration, not competition, happened when approximately 200 youth from North Dakota and Minnesota gathered at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
They were participants in the 2020 NDSCS Junior High Honor Choir Festival, which concluded with a Thursday, Jan. 30 concert.
“It has been an incredible day,” said Bryan Poyzer, NDSCS’ program coordinator of the performing arts and the festival’s host. “These young people are doing something positive. They got together and they’re talking, they’re building relationships.”
The message of unity was perhaps strongest felt in the concluding piece, “Juntos.” Performed by the young women of the NDSCS Treble Honor Choir, the song included a final image of the singers holding hands with pride and joy.
“We are stronger,” the concert’s program stated. “Together we can. We will learn how to believe the power of together.”
Thirteen schools and 12 choral directors participated in the concert. They include the students of:
• Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton
• Lisa Blevins, Discovery, Alexandria, Minnesota
• Ashley Scherbenske, Horizon, Moorhead, Minnesota
• Kaia Mahrer, Sargent Central, Forman, North Dakota
• Jennifer Neu, West Central Area Schools, Barrett, Minnesota
• Callie Girodat, North Sargent, Gwinner, North Dakota, as well as Milnor, North Dakota
• Jennifer Gylland, Barnesville, Minnesota
• Alyson Jezusko, Wyndmere, North Dakota
• Dana Flint, Underwood, Minnesota
• Sue Varpness, Browns Valley, Minnesota
• Rebecca Imsande, New York Mills, Minnesota
• Hayley Bouressa, Breckenridge, Minnesota
Gylland directed the Treble Honor Choir. Michael Ortmann directed the TTB Honor Choir, consisting of young men.
The TTB Honor Choir’s setlist ranged from traditional pieces like “Shady Grove” to the humorous “We May Not Be Vampires.”
“But we’re still men!” the TTB singers responded.
Prior to the youth choirs, the Front and Center Singers of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, opened the festival. In addition to pop songs like “When I Fall in Love” and “Route 66,” the singers shared a message that partipcation in the arts can continue no matter what your career path is.
Denny Johnson, the Front and Center Singers’ oldest member, mined a little humor from his age. At one point, he was singled out for an impressive low note.
“You sounded great!” came a young woman’s voice from the audience.
After a moment, Johnson responded.
“Thanks, mom,” he said.
