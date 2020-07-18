Just For Kix — Wahpeton/Breckenridge recently held their long-awaited spring show. Dancers of all ages took part in the Wednesday, July 15 event, which had a 1950s theme.
Director Kenzy Overby, herself a graduate of Just For Kix, recalled the changes that took place this spring and early summer.
“When COVID-19 hit in mid-March and all the cancellations started, we were in the middle of our competitions season for our older dancers,” Overby said. “We were also just two days away from our local dance competition, which brings more than 2,000 dancers to the community.”
The Twin Towns Area’s dancers were bummed by the competition’s cancellation, Overby said. They had been putting in so much hard work to prepare. Additionally, more than 1,000 flowers had been ordered.
“They were delivered the day we found out our competition was cancelled. Thankfully, our awesome community rallied together and bought all the flowers in under two hours,” Overby said.
From mid-March through May, Just For Kix held dance practices online. These began as something new and exciting that would still allow the dancers to see each other.
“By the end, it was finally getting nice out and we were all tired of dancing through a screen,” Overby said.
The spring show was set for April 26, 2020. It was put on hold, but Just For Kix dancers and supporters still held out hope of eventually having a show.
“The dancers put in so much work throughout the season that we know somehow that we had to showcase their hard work and talent,” Overby said.
On June 1, 2020, the dancers finally returned to practicing in person. Practices were held outdoors, both because of nice weather and uncertainty over whether or not the spring show could be held indoors due to new activities regulations in response to COVID-19.
“The dancers loved practicing outdoors,” Overby said. “It was something new and exciting. We tried to work around schedules for other activities and usually ended up having 50-75 percent of dancers attend practice.”
Just For Kix — Wahpeton/Breckenridge has 18 different groups with dancers from ages 3-18. Each week leading up to the spring show was packed with practices.
“We had to change how we did things to allow social distancing and to keep everyone safe. It was a struggle at times, as we’re so used to being hands-on while teaching, but the dancers rose to the challenge and adjusted to the changes,” Overby said.
There was one significant challenge for the adults. It was hard not to give hugs or high fives, Overby said.
Prior to Wednesday’s show, all of Just For Kix’s groups practiced together. This was done to make sure the dancers felt confident, as there’d never been an outdoors show before.
“It was so much fun being able to watch the dancers finally show off their hard work and have so many supporters there to watch them,” Overby said. “It was especially special having our seniors perform for the last time.”
The day after Just For Kix concluded its season, Twin Towns Area youth dancers participated in a community car wash. A fundraiser for the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Dance Team, the fundraiser was held Thursday, July 16 in the St. John’s Catholic Church parking lot.
Around 20 youth, plus family members, participated, said parent Chelsey Kubela. The youth took part in raising money for future trips to Florida and New York City.
While Just For Kix’s season did not go as planned, Overby said it was a new experience for everyone involved.
“We’re so thankful we were still able to have a show to close out our season,” she said.
