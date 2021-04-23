Just for Kix: Together We Dance

The Middle Kix class performed ‘Queen Mix’ during the Together We Dance competition in Wahpeton Friday, April 16. The class is made up of sixth to eighth graders and is taught by Kenzy Overby. The girls danced to a mashup of Queen songs in an an energetic performance full of wide gestures and sweeping legs. The Friday night event was held inside the Blikre Activities Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Mini Hip Hop performed "Missy Mix," full of sass and energy.
The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Wee Kix 3rd Grade performed "Don't."
The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Mini Jazz performed "Sing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.