Just for Kix: Together We Dance
Audra Anderson • Daily News

The Middle Kix class performed ‘Queen Mix’ during the Together We Dance competition in Wahpeton Friday, April 16. The class is made up of sixth to eighth graders and is taught by Kenzy Overby. The girls danced to a mashup of Queen songs in an an energetic performance full of wide gestures and sweeping legs. The Friday night event was held inside the Blikre Activities Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.

Just for Kix: Together We Dance

The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Mini Hip Hop performed "Missy Mix," full of sass and energy.

Just for Kix: Together We Dance

 The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Wee Kix 3rd Grade performed "Don't."

Just for Kix: Together We Dance

 The Wahpeton/Breckenridge Mini Jazz performed "Sing." 

Tags

Load comments