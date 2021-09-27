Just the facts about charity event

Wahpeton High School students paint the Chahinkapa Park multipurpose court in 2019. After a one-year absence amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is once again hosting the Day of Caring. More than 400 students and staff are looking for volunteer work.
WHAT? Wahpeton High School will host its Day of Caring on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
WHAT FOR? The day will allow more than 400 students and staff to go out into the Twin Towns Area and perform community service.
WAIT A MINUTE, HOW MANY? “We’ve got the highest number of kids I’ve had at Wahpeton High School in the eight years I’ve been here,” Principal Ned Clooten said. “We’re all excited to go out and serve the community, but …”
GO ON … “We need jobs,” Clooten said. “If there are people out there who need their lawns raked, weeds pulled or any other projects done, please get in touch with us. We’re looking for people who need anything completed, whether it’s large projects or small projects.”
WHAT’S THE BEST WAY TO REQUEST HELP? By calling Wahpeton High School at 701-642-2604 and asking for Principal Ned Clooten. If you’re unable to call, you can also visit Wahpeton Public School District at Facebook.
IT’S BEEN A WHILE, HASN’T IT? Wahpeton High School last participated in the Day of Caring in 2019. There was no event held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AND WHAT’S THE DAY’S MESSAGE? “We continue to try giving our students the opportunities to go out and serve,” Clooten said. “We let them know that we were all teenagers once, but there’s more to the world than themselves at this time in their lives. It’s best to bring joy to those people in need as well as themselves.”
