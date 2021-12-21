Just the Facts: Community Christmas Dinner

What’s going on? Faith Church, Wahpeton, is once again holding its Community Christmas Dinner.
When’s it going on? The dinner takes place at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, with dining room doors opening at 11:15 a.m. that day.
Where’s it going on? Faith Church is located at 1589 11th St. N. In Wahpeton.
Should I be there in person? The dinner’s hosts would prefer that you come. Home deliveries are available, but they’re limited to only 1-2 meals per household. To learn more, call Phyllis at 701-640-0246 or the church at 701-642-8416. Deliveries begin at 1 p.m. Christmas Day and pre-order is required.
Am I welcome? Yes, everyone is welcome.
What makes this year’s dinner special? It’s the first one since 2019. Faith Church took a year off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who are the coordinators? Rocky and Lyn Stoltenow, who have been involved with the dinner for more than 30 years. “My kids have been involved in this since their grandfather (the late Earl Stoltenow) started this event,” Lyn Stoltenow said.
Why is the dinner held? “We started because we wanted people to have something to do on Christmas,” Lyn Stoltenow said. “This is a time of fellowship with other people in the community, to come together and be grateful for another year together.”
What can guests expect? “I hope they come expecting to meet new people and have spirits lifted,” Lyn Stoltenow said. “We’ll be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, a variety of desserts and other items.”
