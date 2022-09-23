Who is eligible for forgiveness?

Federal student loan borrowers can expect to see forgiveness if they meet income qualifications. In an effort to make sure those with the most need are assisted, the Biden administration has capped forgiveness at $125,000 yearly income for singles and $250,000 for couples. Additionally, borrowers employed by nonprofits, the military, or federal, state, Tribal or local government, may be eligible to have the entirety of their student loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.



