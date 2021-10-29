Just the facts on a special fundraiser item

WHAT IS IT? A Kimber 1911 .45 handgun, one of currently 25 big ticket items that will be raffled Friday, Nov. 19 to benefit Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton.
WHO DONATED IT? Dean Bellmore, who enlisted the help of fellow zoo supporter Dustin Hill.
WHAT ARE ITS SPECIAL FEATURES? Where do we begin? It’s been laser-inscribed with images of special zoo animals including Tal the orangutan, Gunner and Gideon the white rhinoceroses, Tess the boa constrictor and Freddie the lemur.
THERE’S NOT JUST ANIMALS … The late Lonnie Halverson, known to many as the “Carousel Man,” is also memorialized on the gun. Hill explained that Halverson’s image was taken from a family photo.
HALVERSON CONTRIBUTED TO THE GUN IN ANOTHER WAY: “The wood grips are from a tree that was cut down in the zoo area during the diversion project,” Hill said. “Lonnie and I took it to Bob Jostad in Kindred, to his saw mill. We had it cut into usable lumber and that (on the gun) is the last piece of black walnut wood. The family got a set of grips from that wood and we made a set for this fundraiser gun.”
TEAMWORK, TEAMWORK, TEAMWORK: About 100 hours went into preparing the gun, Hill said. It started when Bellmore called to ask if Burkett Family Custom Knives could do the needed laser work. “That’s our primary business,” Hill said. “We do laser work on wood, ceramics, marble, steel — any material you have. There’s different lasers for all of them.”
DID YOU KNOW? Chahinkapa Zoo is bringing back the “Tickle Your Ribs” fundraiser. Raffle tickets are available from zoo staff or board members. Half rack and full rack heat and eat rib meals with side dishes can be purchased in advance for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the Wahpeton Community Center. “Ticket sales are now open,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
WHAT’S AVAILABLE? In addition to the exclusively-donated and designed Kimber, raffle items include snowboarding, meat, Minnesota Twins, cash, appliance and entertainment packages. Look to Daily News for more information on the raffle items. “There’s just so much excitement doing on,” Diekman said.
IT TAKES A COMMUNITY: Hill, who’s been in Wahpeton for the past 19 years, reflected on the team effort and support. “I think people that live in Wahpeton understand the community bond we all have,” he said. “Everybody works really hard here and it’s a real close-knit community.” Chahinkapa Zoo continues to be a community draw that many support through visits and other promotion. “I know that the zoo means the world to Dean Bellmore and people know what the zoo means to me. It was a nice thing for us to be able to help out a little bit and be part of a bigger project and a bigger thing,” Hill said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.