The Wilkin County canvassing board has certified the results of the primary election in the county. Out of the 3,739 people registered to vote, only 824 ballots were counted, 501 of which were absentee ballots.
All but one race matched the preliminary results. The 9th Legislative district Republican primary between Rep. Jordan Rasmusson and Nathan Miller saw the only change, where Miller obtained 44 more votes. Rasmusson obtained at least 400 more in the entire district, allowing him to become the Republican facing Cornell Walker-DFL who got 183 total votes in the county.
In the 7th Congressional district, Jill Abahsain pulled ahead in the county, just as she did in the district. She garnered 118 votes to her competitor Alycia Gruenhagen’s 74 votes. There’s a long road ahead for the candidate and her team as incumbent Michelle Fischbach-R raked in more than 400 votes higher than Abahsains total in the county.
Wilkin County voters chose the same candidates as the rest of the state to be on the November ballots. However, the votes tallied in the county showed a higher Republican turnout compared to the state’s overwhelming DFL turnout in comparison. Both the 7th Congressional district and 9th Legislative District had similar Republican turnout to the county.
Below are the totals.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan-DFL - 188 votes
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk-R - 458 votes
Steve Patterson and Matt Huff-Grassroots: Legalize Cannabis - two votes
James McCaskel and David Sandbeck-Legal Marijuana Now - five votes
