Just the Facts

Three Rivers Crisis Center Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries and Director Susan Rittenour collected donations for the Back to School One Stop Shop in downtown Wahpeton. The shop will be held Thursday, Aug. 12 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

WHAT? The Drive-by Donation Drop was held Thursday in Wahpeton.

WHAT FOR? It benefits the upcoming Back to School One Stop Shop.

WHERE AND WHEN? The shop will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. In Wahpeton

WHY? As many as 600 students in need will receive backpacks full of school supplies at the One Stop Shop.

WHO? Three Rivers Crisis Center Director Susan Rittenour and Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries collected donations in downtown Wahpeton.

HOW? Rittenour and DeVries kept things convenient and safe, allowing donors to give without having to get out of their cars.

WHERE ELSE? Monetary donations are also accepted at Three Rivers’ Facebook page, the center itself, Lovin’ Nutrition in Wahpeton and Bremer Bank’s branches in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.

WHAT ELSE? Free clothing for youth, including everyday items and winter attire, will also be provided at the shop.

AND? Richland County Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and up at the shop. You do not need to be a Richland County, North Dakota, resident to get one. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

OH YEAH … The 2021-2022 school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Wahpeton. Donations to Three Rivers in support of the Back to School One Stop Shop are welcome any time.

Tags

Load comments