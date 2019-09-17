Juvenile injured in single vehicle rollover

A 15-year-old male was injured in a single vehicle rollover Monday, Sept. 16 outside Fairmount, North Dakota. The extent of his injuries are unknown and his name has not been released.
The vehicle, a pickup, is considered a total loss. It was being driven by the juvenile, traveling east on 93 1/2 Street Southeast at approximately 6:50 p.m.
“The driver lost control of the pickup going into the north ditch, rolling at least one time before coming to rest next to a power pole owned by Otter Tail Power,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Sheriff’s deputies from Richland County, North Dakota, responded at the scene at approximately 7:14 p.m. The juvenile walked from the scene back home, but was transported by private party to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for injuries sustained from the crash.
It is unknown if the juvenile was wearing a seatbelt. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The pickup was towed by private party from the scene.
Fairmount First Responders and the Fairmount Fire Department also responded at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
