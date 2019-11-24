5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving 

Valley Lake Boys Home (VLBH) will be holding its first annual 5K Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Breckenridge Family Community Center. The proceeds will go to the boys’ home to fund a Christmas and New Year party.
Runners and walkers of all abilities will start the day at Breckenridge Family Community Center with registration from 7:30-8 a.m. and at 8:10 a.m. the race will begin. Registration will be $25. Waiver forms and payment can be dropped off at Breckenridge City Hall, Breckenridge Schools, Breckenridge Drug, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce or a check can be mailed to VLBH, PO Box 411, Breckenridge, MN 56520. Make checks payable to Valley Lake Boys Home.
“I was hoping to get at least 50 (runner/walkers), there have been some registrations still coming in, but I am thinking there will be closer to 75,” Executive Director Joanna Etzler said. “I got a lot more responses than I expected for this being the first year. Next year I hope to add a one-mile walk/run for kids or those who don’t want to do the full 5K.”
The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the boys’ Christmas and New Year party. There will be a Christmas party where all of the boys will be there to play games, such as bingo, and win prizes. Everybody will get a present that is donated or comes from fundraising. There will be some boys that will not be going to their hometown and will stay at the home on Christmas day. These boys will have other gifts to open that are also from donations.
“We try to do something special to show them that they can have a family-friendly place of clean fun,” Etzler said.
“We do a lot of community service events. For instance, if someone is having a pancake breakfast, we’ll go set up and takedown for those sorts of events. We help out at the Wilkin County Fair and we’ve helped out at Relay for Life. There are certain groups that call on us to do those things and the boys do it with no reward, they just do them,” Etzler said.
VLBH is a private non-profit residential treatment facility for juvenile delinquent boys, ages 12-18. The facility provides supervision and programming for boys with behavior problems and delinquency issues. The home is a place where boys learn to respect others and themselves. There are currently nine boys in the 14-bed residence.
“They come to us from social services and probation. We take kids from a wide variety of places, typically from Minnesota but some from North Dakota. They have a wide variety of backgrounds. They typically stay for about six months, some longer or shorter. We provide structure. We try and teach them some skills and tools to become productive citizens and go back to their home communities and remain law-abiding,” Etzler said.
For more information, call VLBH at 218-643-4036.
