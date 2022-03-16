With a 9-0 vote, the Wahpeton School Board approved offering a contract to Michael Kaiser to be the four-school district’s next superintendent. The vote came after a 5-4 vote that approved a motion to hire Kaiser.
Kaiser, currently superintendent of Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota, was offered a three-year contract with Wahpeton Public Schools following a Tuesday, March 15 school board meeting. Board President Damon DeVillers confirmed Wednesday that Kaiser verbally accepted the position.
“I can understand where if you’re looking at me, my career and my work history, you might say, ‘This guy is looking at this as a stepping stone,’” Kaiser said Tuesday. “That’s not the case. This is the only application I put out this year. It was the first application I put out in several years.”
Working for Wahpeton Public Schools is an opportunity Kaiser said he could not pass up. There are “Class A” opportunities in Wahpeton with a “Class B,” comfortable environment.
“I have a son who’s in kindergarten and will be a first grader. We’re thinking about what education he wants and what we want for him. I see the CTE (career and technical education), STEM and extracurricular opportunities that are available to him and the rest of my children. That’s what we want for our kids,” Kaiser said Tuesday.
In addition to Kaiser, Wahpeton Middle School Principal Steve Hockert was also a finalist for the superintendent position. Hockert and Kaiser were repeatedly described by board directors as worthy candidates.
“We have Steve, who’s put in the time, he has a proven record, is a proven leader — that’s not to say that Michael isn’t, but that’s the direction (for me),” Board Director Brad Bakken said.
Factors including Kaiser and Hockert’s experience, professional relationships and how either would represent Wahpeton Public Schools were discussed. The implications of not one, but two internal candidates not being chosen for the superintendent position were also considered. Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten was among the six semi-finalists before Hockert and Kaiser reached the finals.
“Right now, we have a chance to send the message to the schools that if you do the right things and have the skills, and if the opportunity comes up, that we are willing to promote from within,” Board Director Jake Kubela said. “I think right now, (with) two very qualified and high level candidates from within and we tell them both no, we are sending a message that if you want to advance your career, you need to leave.”
Ultimately, the motion to hire Kaiser was made by Board Director Mike Hauschild. Directors Scott Thiel and Ginny Buck simultaneously seconded the motion. Affirmative votes also came from directors Kathy Dimmer and Michelle Nelson. Nay votes came from directors Bakken, DeVillers and Kubela and Board Vice President Art Nelson.
“It’s very important (with a close vote) that when we come out of executive session (to discuss Kaiser’s contract), we need to be unified and know ‘This is our direction.’ Period. We’re not second-guessing anything,” Art Nelson said.
Once the meeting was reopened to the public, the full Wahpeton School Board approved offering the contract to Kaiser. The motion was made by Bakken and seconded by Buck.
More than a dozen Wahpeton Public Schools faculty and staff attended Tuesday’s meeting, which included asking Kaiser and Hockert how he would respond to several hypothetical situations. An unexpectedly funny situation occurred when the hypothetical aspect wasn’t initially understood. Guests were confused about talk of a budget shortfall, then laughed when it was clear that the situation was only fictional.
“Both candidates are extremely worthy of the position,” DeVillers said Wednesday. “We are so lucky as a school district to have so many great candidates for the position and then to narrow it down to these two candidates is great. It was an extremely hard decision for the board. We are in total support of Mr. Kaiser.”
Kaiser will succeed current Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson. Effective June 30, 2022, Jacobson will retire from Wahpeton Public Schools.
The next Wahpeton School Board election, pertaining to three positions among the nine-member board, is scheduled for June 7. Wahpeton School Board meetings are held in the district office, located in Wahpeton High School. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
“I believe that our decision to hire DLS (Dakota Leadership Solutions) to help us through this search and interview process was money well spent,” Art Nelson said, speaking for himself and not the full board. “They provided a great pool of talent to work through. I don’t think we would have had the same success without a stumble or two without their assistance.”
Nelson also praised DLS’ mission of recruiting talent and helping school boards work through the hiring of a superintendent, calling it a “public service.”
“The $8,000 we spent to have them do this was a great value. They are not getting rich doing this at all and their knowledge of all the state’s school leaders is invaluable,” Nelson said.
