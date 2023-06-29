Karch takes plea deal in 2022 animal mistreatment case

Nearly a year after Michelle Karch, 41, was arrested on eight felony and misdemeanor animal mistreatment charges, sentencing is in sight. The Wahpeton woman, who allegedly committed crimes in Foxhome, Minnesota, will be convicted of two felonies and a gross misdemeanor, according to court documents.
In July 2022, Karch was arrested and booked into Wilkin County District Court on charges relating to animal cruelty and torture resulting in death, substantial harm and deprivation of food, water and shelter, Daily News previously reported. These offenses were said to have been committed between April 18, 2022, and June 22, 2022.
As of Wednesday, June 28, Karch accepted a plea deal that would see her pleading guilty to three of eight charges and having the other charges dismissed. She will likely face probation and pay restitution, however, according to court documents, jail time has been capped at 20 days.
“The main public benefit of the agreement is that it provides the greatest certainty of conviction on the most serious charges,” Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud said in an email. “Our office believes the sentence under this plea agreement is in line with what we would see if the case had gone to trial.”
The case is being prosecuted by Glasrud and representing the defense is Rebecca Marsnik. Karch’s sentencing is set for Sept. 19, 2023.
“I’m grateful to the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office as well as Assistant County Attorney Tegan Peterson for all the work put into this case,” Glasrud said in an email.