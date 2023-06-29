Karch takes plea deal in 2022 animal mistreatment case

Michelle Karch

Nearly a year after Michelle Karch, 41, was arrested on eight felony and misdemeanor animal mistreatment charges, sentencing is in sight. The Wahpeton woman, who allegedly committed crimes in Foxhome, Minnesota, will be convicted of two felonies and a gross misdemeanor, according to court documents.

In July 2022, Karch was arrested and booked into Wilkin County District Court on charges relating to animal cruelty and torture resulting in death, substantial harm and deprivation of food, water and shelter, Daily News previously reported. These offenses were said to have been committed between April 18, 2022, and June 22, 2022.



