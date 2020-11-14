Amber Kavie is more than a new teacher with Wahpeton Public Schools. She’s a new teacher, period.
Kavie, a recent graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, teaches four choirs and two guitar classes at Wahpeton High School. It’s a busy schedule, but Kavie’s got supportive administrators, caring colleagues and eager students in her corner. She’s also got a mentor.
Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton Middle School’s choir director, sixth grade general music teacher, guitar teacher and more, is Kavie’s mentor. The recipient of a master’s degree in music education from North Dakota State University, Stoppleworth is a nine-year veteran of teaching who’s proud of her working relationship — and friendship — with Kavie.
The mentoring program is managed by the North Dakota Teacher Support System, Stoppleworth said. The state-run organization provides funds that aid in the matching of new teachers with established teachers who can help with guidance during the first year of teaching.
“It gives newcomers a support system, so they can feel like they’re not alone when they have challenges,” Stoppleworth said. “They have a solid relationship with someone that they’re not afraid to go to when they have tough questions to ask.”
A new teacher has many people to get to know. It takes time to build relationships. Sometimes he or she needs to blow off steam. By being Kavie’s mentor, Stoppleworth is there to talk and to listen.
“It’s fabulous. I could not imagine these first few months without a mentor. There’s such a high learning curve when you’re getting to know the community, how the school runs, how everything works. It’s helpful to know why things are the way they are, and it’s absolutely helpful to be able to bounce ideas off Jessica. She’s a well of resources,” Kavie said.
Mentorships are established throughout North Dakota with a few goals in mind. New teachers can gain confidence and knowledge more quickly than if they were on their own. Established teachers can share resources. School districts can keep teachers around for longer.
“Up to 50 percent of new teachers don’t make it through their first five years,” Stoppleworth said. “In Wahpeton, we’ve had large amounts of turnover, maybe more than a normal district, but the mentorship program has strong roots here. Our administrators have done a great job in making their matches. Amber and I have a lot in common. Mr. Clooten (Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School principal) matched us and we get along very well.”
Teaching amid the COVID-19 pandemic has challenges. Teaching performing arts amid the pandemic has even more challenges. Kavie has to consider not only how students sing, but how they can sing safely.
“We’re making enormous strides right now. We’ve found where we can go and now we’re preparing our music for Christmas,” she said.
For safety reasons, it looks like the traditional Christmas concert at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, will be modified. Rather than being held as a live, public event, the concert is likely to be prerecorded and the link will be provided for district families. Daily News will continue to provide updates on this and other arts events.
“I can’t predict what the risk level will be in December,” Kavie said. “We feel that the safest idea will be to record in advance. I’ve been lucky that families are reaching out to help put the recording together. Our students work really hard.”
Despite the challenges, Stoppleworth said things at Wahpeton Middle School have been strong.
“I would say our staff and our students have been really flexible and adaptable and our leadership has been outstanding,” she said. “Mr. Hockert (Steve Hockert, principal) has been really great about making sure we’re all in the loop. When you’ve got expert leadership, flexible students and adaptable colleagues, you can make the best out of a situation. We all want the same things — to stay in our buildings as long as possible and to make this a good year for the kids. We just have to do it a little differently.”
Wahpeton’s music staff also includes Tammy Goerger, high school and middle school band; Hannah Heid, who teaches music for Wahpeton and Zimmerman elementaries; and Karl Haataja, elementary music. Haataja, who previously taught five years in Fairmount, North Dakota, commented on the department’s bonding.
“I think everyone’s willing to be heard, but they’re also willing to step back and listen,” he said.
Stoppleworth said she wishes the public knew that close working relationships aren’t just unique among her colleagues.
“All of our teachers are communicating, but the music community is very tight-knit,” she said. “I know Karl and I can name every music teacher between here and Lisbon, plus all the way north to Kindred. We know who those people are and we rely on those people for ideas and input.”
Looking out for Kavie is a top priority for Stoppleworth.
“She’s always welcome in our home. She’s gotten to know my family. That’s a really important part of teacher retention — not just being a mentor, but helping her know that she’s not completely alone in a new place,” Stoppleworth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.