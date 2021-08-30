Drew Bajumpaa, 22, recently surprised his dad, Don, at the dinner table.
Don Bajumpaa, 55, had been cultivating the Good Seed Gardens ministry for 15 years, growing and selling fruits and vegetables for families in need. Don told his wife, Karen, that he was feeling it was time to step back. The two were the only ones who knew how Don felt.
“Drew was looking for a way for himself to steward,” Don said. “We were eating supper and he said, ‘I know what I’m going to do. I’m going to take over your garden ministry.’ He, on his own, came forward with that direction. That’s how the spirit was carrying him.”
Good Seed Gardens grows on 1.3 acres of land donated by Ross and Tina Aigner in the vicinity of Wolverton, Minnesota. This year’s crops include tomatoes, cauliflower, kale, broccoli, beets, peppers and more.
“I just felt called to it. Dad was getting out and I got into it. This is our transition year. We’ve had a lot of learning curves. The drought kicked our butts,” Drew said.
Despite every learning curve, whether the drought, hungry insects or crops having to compete for nutrients with nearby trees, Drew’s faith hasn’t wavered.
“God has blessed us and allowed us to steward,” he said. “Where I’ve messed up, I’ve really seen God show up.”
Good Seed Gardens is based on three principles, said Don, a father of three: community, charity and Christ.
“We love Jesus in us and want to show it to other people. The avenue we’re doing this through is in this garden,” Don said.
Drew is a member of Cultivate Church, Fargo. Through the church, Good Seed Gardens’ ministry has expanded downstream along the Red River.
“Everyone there (at Cultivate) is so kind-hearted, so welcoming,” Drew said. “It’s a family. I have found family there. All of my best friends are there.”
Youth and community groups have come out to help at Good Seed Gardens, the Bajumpaas said. The ministry’s produce has become known at venues including the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market in Wahpeton and West Acres Mall in Fargo.
“One-hundred percent of every single dollar received goes to a non-profit,” Don said. “This year, we’re giving to the New Life Center and women’s crisis center in Fargo.”
Extra produce is also provided to local and regional food pantries, the Bajumpaas said. Prior to Daily News’ visit, Good Seed Gardens was able to donate more than 300 pounds of items to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton.
“We try to reflect Jesus. He sacrificed, he loved and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Drew said.
Don is proud of his son’s servant heart, that Drew so eagerly uses his gifts and talents.
“He’s not afraid, when we’re at the market, in meeting one on one with people to plant the seeds of Jesus in others,” Don said. “There’s just going to be some great things that come with him being a part of this.”
Stewardship has changed Drew’s life, he said. Don recalled a time in his son’s youth when he helped deliver vegetables to a needy family.
“Every single vegetable that we brought was given,” Don said. “When we got back to the vehicle, Drew was quiet for a while. Then he said, ‘Now I know why we do what we do, Dad.’ It was one of those moments where it was just, like, ‘Yes!’ From that moment on, when I asked for help from the kids, he’d be the first one. His sisters would help, too.”
To learn more about Good Seed Gardens, contact Drew Bajumpaa on Facebook or by calling 701-899-2824.
“I’m proud, grateful and blessed,” Don said.
“Every step I take, I take it in faith,” Drew said. “I don’t know what this, in the end, will look like yet.”
