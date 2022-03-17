Kelly McNary running for re-election as Wahpeton councilman

Wahpeton’s city election ballot continues to take shape, with five declared candidates as of midday Thursday, March 17.
Councilman at large Kelly McNary formally announced his re-election bid Thursday. McNary, first elected in 2018, is running for a second four-year term in office.
Wahpeton’s elections are scheduled for June 14, 2022, the day of the North Dakota primary.
“I love the town and the four years I’ve spent as a city councilman have helped me learn so much about the community,” McNary said. “I’ve excited to keep serving the community and learn more about the community. I believe I’ve been a good voice for the community and can continue to do that.”
McNary, who made Wahpeton his home back in 1989 following his time as a local coach in 1986-87, said being a councilman includes being contacted from residents throughout the city. He doesn’t see that much difference between being an at-large council member and being a council member officially representing one of Wahpeton’s four voting wards.
“We’re out here to serve in any way we can, whether we’re representing a ward or just serving the city itself,” McNary said.
Saying that he believes he’s been a good servant to the community in fields from coaching to education to being a councilman, McNary said he does not have specific agenda items for his planned second term.
McNary is one of two at-large Wahpeton City Council members whose term expires in 2022. The second is Councilman Lane Wateland, the current council president. As of press time, Wateland had not made any formal announcement about whether or not he would run for re-election.
In addition to the at-large council member races, Wahpeton voters will elect candidates for:
• mayor (currently held by Steve Dale, who faces challengers 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht, the current council vice president)
• 1st Ward council member (currently held by Abby Carlson, who is not running for election; Chad Perdue is running in a currently uncontested race)
• 3rd Ward council member (currently held by Tiana Bohn)
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioner at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson)
All candidates would be running for a four-year term in office. Individuals have the option to file as candidates with or without a completed petition signed by residents. McNary said he opted to not submit a petition.
“We’ve had some different things occured that I think this city has never seen before,” McNary said. “I think that inspired some interest for certain people, enough interest to cause them to come forward and say, ‘Hey, I want to run for office. I want to be a part of making decisions for this community.’”
A father of two, McNary is retired from Wahpeton Public Schools and works three times a week as a physical education teacher at St. John’s School, Wahpeton. His history includes 27 years as an English teacher.
“I no longer coach, but I do some individual work with kids in the summer and I help with the parks and rec. program in the summer. I did step away from the American Legion baseball, but I do a lot of umpiring. That’s a big part of what I like to do. It’s another way to serve,” McNary said.
Asked about Wahpeton can be in the next tour years and beyond, McNary said he thinks city leaders are working hard to improve the community.
“We see developments pop up and as soon as they do, houses fill them. That’s going to happen this summer at the old Central Elementary lot. We’re looking, of course, to have that development (the Homestead Addition) on the west side of the 210 Bypass. If we get that going, that’s going to be one of the most exciting things. It’s going to be a unique kind of area. People who live there and anyone in our community can come out and have a pretty good time. That’s what I want to see continue and I want to help it any way I can,” McNary said.
Would-be city council candidates can visit wahpeton.com or contact Wahpeton City Hall at 701-642-8448 to learn more about running for office. The deadline to file as a candidate is 4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
