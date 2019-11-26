Americans from coast to coast will celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28, gathering for good cheer and meals with their loved ones. It’s a day for kith and kin … but what about kids?
Daily News rounded up a panel of slightly quirky and unmistakably perky youth to get their thoughts on the Thanksgiving meal. They are:
• Grayson Cory, a kindergartener at St. John’s Elementary, Wahpeton
• Hattie Davis, a first grader at Wahpeton Elementary School
• Chase Dimmer, a first grader at Wahpeton Elementary
• Malea Fobb, a first grader at Wahpeton Elementary
• Jack Line, a kindergartener at Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton
• Lyla Mauch, a kindergartener at St. John’s
• Tyson Muller, a kindergartener at Zimmerman
• Emmett Nordick, a kindergartener at St. John’s
• Carter Rittenour, a kindergartener at Zimmerman
• Samuel Trom, a kindergartener at St. John’s
While the students were interviewed one school at a time, we’re including their answers together. This is done for both streamlining and because several answers were similar.
Daily News: What do you know about Thanksgiving?
Carter Rittenour: You eat, like, turkeys and something and you, like, eat mashed potatoes and gravy.
Tyson Muller: That was my answer.
Jack Line: We eat turkey.
DN: What do you like most about Thanksgiving?
Lyla Mauch: Turkeys. I like eating the turkeys.
Samuel Trom: Eating turkey.
LM: That’s the same one as me.
Grayson Cory: I like celebrating Thanksgiving.
Emmett Nordick: The food.
Hattie Davis: I like that you get to spend time with your family.
Malea Fobb: Spending time with my family and the food.
Chase Dimmer: Spending time with my family and eating the pumpkin pie.
GC: My favorite food is the skin, like the skin of the turkey.
ST: Chickens don’t have skin, they have feathers.
LM: Nobody eats feathers.
DN: So … how do you cook a turkey?
JL: You put it in the fridge until it’s Thanksgiving. Then you eat it.
TM: You put it in the microwave for I don’t know. You press the turkey button.
CR: You put it in the oven, for one second or two seconds.
LM: You put it in the oven for 40 minutes.
GC: Thirty minutes.
EN: I don’t know, 48 minutes.
CD: I don’t know, because we usually go up to my Grandma’s house for Thanksgiving and she always cooks it.
MF: I have no clue.
HD: I have no idea. My parents cook it.
DN: How hot does a turkey have to be to be cooked?
EN: Twenty-five degrees.
ST: Twenty-six degrees.
MF: At 20 degrees.
CR: It has to be really hot, but you also have to cool it down, so you might have to cut it into pieces. It has to be one part of hot, so 50 degrees.
TM: Halfway to that, 25 degrees.
DN: How do you know when a turkey’s done?
HD: Because it’s cooked.
MF: And because it’s burned.
LM: Because it looks ready, when it looks reddish brownish.
TM: I know it’s done when it looks brown.
GC: When it starts to get hot, you can feel (from) the oven.
EN: You should never feel the oven when it’s hot.
GC: Feel the heat coming from it.
JL: Our oven has a timer.
DN: Finally, what are you most thankful for this year?
CD: My family.
HF: The people who are dead, my family and my cousins.
HD: My family.
LM: My family.
ST: Summer and winter.
GC: Turkeys.
EN: Swimming pools.
JL: I’ve got a lot of things to be thankful for.
TM: Food.
CR: Spending time with my family and friends.
Daily News wishes readers of all ages a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
